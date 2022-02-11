FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The French Settlement boys basketball team might be rounding into shape just in time for the postseason.
That wasn’t good news for Doyle as the Lions used a big run to open the third quarter to pull away for a 74-48 win over the Tigers in District 10-2A play Thursday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We’ve been up and down through games and through the season, and I feel like (Thursday) we learned from Tuesday night against Springfield,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after the Lions hit 13 3-pointers in the game. “We finally came out and put a full four quarters together. We didn’t get complacent. Whenever we got a lead, we kind of got it going even more, and I thought we did a really good job of doing that.”
The win was the Lions’ second win over the Tigers this season.
“They’re just a better basketball team, and we played hard,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Playing hard gives you an opportunity, but if you’re going to beat a good basketball team, you have to play smart, and you have to do the little things. Yes, we played hard in the first half, and we gave ourselves a chance, but we still didn’t do the little things throughout the game to beat a good team, and that was the difference in the game.”
The Lions led 26-18 at halftime and Will McMorris’ 3-pointer to open the second half scoring keyed a 12-0 run which put Doyle ahead 38-18.
“It didn’t really take much for us to come out because they’re a district rival, big game, we’re all good friends,” said Edward Allison, who finished with 27 points, including five 3-pointers and a 5-for-6 effort at the line. “When you step on the court, all that goes away, and you’ve got one job – win the game. We wanted to come out strong. We came out pretty good, but the defensive side of the ball, we played really good.
“In the third quarter, we really started moving the ball more – a lot more,” he continued. “We had some drive-and-kicks. We got post touches to Draven (Smith) to kicks for open threes and it just opened everything wide-open for us, really.”
Boaz Kennedy had consecutive baskets to end the run, scoring all of his seven points in the third quarter.
“We let them make a 5-0 run before we even get a shot,” Kennedy said. “Bad on both ends of the floor. I called a timeout, but still no answer. They beat us on the boards all night, which is disappointing when you’re playing man-to-man defense and that’s what you really work on. Once they kind of opened it up, we had to start trying different defenses. They’re really, really good offensively, and they play really good defense, too.”
“In talking to Jake, I’ve bragged on him this year and said, ‘Last year, ya’ll just tried to outscore people. This year, ya’ll actually want to defend,’ and they do,” Kennedy continued. “They get after it. They made it hard for us, and we turned it over, but we turned it over, but we turned it over because of them getting after us. Give them all the credit. They whipped our tail.”
McMorris finished with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Smith had nine and Balfantz eight with two 3-pointers.
The Lions led 49-29 heading into the fourth quarter, with Boston Balfantz, Edward Allison and Maxwell Allison hitting 3-pointers during the run.
“It’s what we like to do – play fast, shoot a lot of threes, and get up and down the floor,” Bourgeois said. “Like I tell the guys, we’re never going to be the most athletic team. We’re never going to be the biggest, so the three-ball can definitely change the game, so we try to use it to our advantage. Sometimes it works, and sometimes we’ll shoot it so much we take ourselves out of games. Tonight, it was definitely on our side, and we hit a bunch of them and got the outcome we wanted.”
Maxwell Allison hit another 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, one of three he connected on to finish with nine points, while Doyle’s Cody Lovett hit a trey to cut the lead to 53-38.
Garrett Shoemaker’s basket made the score 61-43 with roughly three minutes to play, but Edward Allison, Balfantz and Casey Melancon hit 3-pointers during a run that pushed the lead to 72-43.
Garrett Shoemaker’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 18-16 midway through the second quarter, but a pair of free throws by Edward Allison keyed a burst which put the Lions ahead 24-16.
Wyatt Shoemaker’s basket got Doyle within 24-18, and the Tigers had the ball late in the first half before Edward Allison’s steal and layup just before halftime gave French Settlement a 26-18 lead going into halftime.
Garrett Shoemaker led Doyle with 16 points, while Wyatt Shoemaker scored nine and Abedn Kennedy eight.
“They kind of controlled everybody but Edward in the first half,” Bourgeois said, noting Edward Allison had 15 points at halftime. “He carried us through that first half and kind of kept us afloat on the offensive end. I thought our defense kind of stepped up and got us through that first half. We only gave up 18 points. Any time you can keep a team under 20 points in a half, we’ll take that every time.”
Doyle led 9-2 in the first quarter on Edward Allison’s 3-pointer and had an 11-6 advantage heading into the second quarter.
“Edward went off in the first game (between Doyle and FSHS), but we focused on not letting him get a lot of assists, and we wanted to do the same thing tonight,” Kennedy said. “He does such a good job of getting everybody else good shots. He penetrates and gets the defense to collapse, and he lets those guys do what they’re good at. The game plan was to make those guys be uncomfortable, and we did a bad job of that tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.