FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- Sometimes hitting the reset button can be a good thing.
Just ask the French Settlement boys basketball team.
After the Lions got off to a sluggish start in Friday’s game, FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois replaced his starting five. The move paid off, helping spark French Settlement to an 84-31 win over Maurepas at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We came out just playing selfish, guys coming out looking to get their own points, just trying to play for themselves, so I took all five of them out and put in my JV guys, and they played really well,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “They were some younger guys. They extended our lead and got us going.”
For Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey, whose team has matched last season’s win total, the game was part of a learning process for his team.
“We always say we’re going to try to do the little things right,” Dawsey said after Maurepas dropped to 3-10 on the season. “When we do those things and we play against a team that we can kind of match up with, we’re hoping that in the long run when we start doing those little things right against a team like French Settlement that it’s going to pay off for us when we play a team that we can match up better against.”
“We kind of go into every game with the same mentality,” Dawsey continued. “We’re going to play the way we play. We’re not going to really let the other team try to dictate what we do. Even if they’re better than us, we have things in place in order for us to be successful when we get against a team that we can kind of compete with. It really starts with, and we always say it when we leave the huddle my last words to them are ‘defense first’, so that’s what we try to do is we try to get the game in a half court setting defensively where we can do that well and try to play pretty decent on ball defense, try to be in a gap to help.
The game was a 5-3 stalemate with the Lions in the lead and both teams struggling from the field. With 4:31 in the opening quarter, Bourgeois replaced his starters, and the move paid off almost immediately as Trevor McMorris hit bookend 3-pointers during a run that put the Lions ahead 26-5 at the end of the first quarter.
“They came in, they did a job, and they kind of showed the varsity guys, ‘Look, ya’ll have got to come to play because we’re good too. We can get in there, and we can play.’ I think varsity knows that,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve got a good little young group coming up, and I’m excited about it. I’m just happy we kind of figured things out after halftime, got things back up, finished well and kind of locked back in …”
Dawsey praised his team’s defense.
“We’re not the quickest, but our guys were doing a good job of sacrificing their bodies and taking a couple of those charges,” Dawsey said. “They kind of passed the ball and would keep running through, and our end, we just kind of hung in there and took the charge. We sacrificed our body, and with that, that was kind of how we were being able to be successful on defense in the beginning. When he put his subs in, I think we kind of unintentionally kind of relaxed for a second because we knew he took his starters out. They really jumped on us and kind of punched us in the mouth, and we were never really able to respond from there. They do a good job running and jumping. We did it to ourselves with our turnovers.”
The FSHS starters returned to start the second quarter and Will McMorris hit a 3-pointer to key another run to help the Lions expand the lead.
Edward Allison scored 14 of his 17 in the quarter, including three 3-pointers, while Will McMorris scored seven and Draven Smith six. Smith’s basket put the Lions ahead 56-12 at halftime.
Allison had four 3-pointers as the Lions hit 13 as a team and 11 players scored. Smith and Maxwell Allison each had 10, while Trevor McMorris added nine on three treys.
Logan Guidry’s basket got Maurepas within 65-17, but Braden Simoneaux and Casey Melancon hit consecutive treys, putting FSHS ahead 72-17 going into fourth quarter.
Preston Vicknair and Gavin Reine hit 3-pointers for Maurepas as the Wolves got within 75-26. Vicknair had another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 80-31 before Brady Andrews, who had eight points, scored the final four of the game for FSHS.
“It’s fun getting to see them out there to see how they respond in a varsity game,” Bourgeois said of working his young players in later in the game. “It’s a little bit faster than what they’re normally used to and just see how they do and how they handle the pressure. A packed gym, (put) a little expectations on them and see how well they handle it. They want to vie for playing time and kind of show me what they can do. So I’m seeing if they come out and play together or play for themselves. I’m happy they came out and they played well together. They moved the ball. They did the things I asked of them, and I thought we played well for them being a younger group.”
Vicknair finished with 13 points with three 3-pointers, while John Rodriguez and Reine each added six points.
Colby Penalber, Reine, Kayden Vicknair and Dakota Guitreau are the Wolves’ seniors, and Dawsey’s squad features no juniors. Sophomores Guidry and Preston Vicknair are starting with Kayden Vicknair out with an injury.
“This is their third year in a row that they will be the oldest kids on the team,” Dawsey said.
Dawsey said three eighth-graders got playing time in Friday’s game, including Rodriguez, whom he said is shaping up as the Wolves’ sixth man.
“In junior high, he does a pretty decent job of being the best athlete on the court, so now that he’s in that high school setting, he’s having to figure out ‘How to I compete with these guys who are bigger, faster, stronger than me? Now I have to try to play with my skills and play with my IQ. That’s the biggest thing is getting that game experience.”
