Draven Smith scored 29 points, helping French Settlement to a 69-58 win over Northlake Christian in District 7-2A play at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Friday.
In other District 7-2A action, Pope John Paul II scored a 55-38 win over Springfield.
In District 7-B, Steve Garcia scored 23 points as Holden picked up a 64-34 win over Christ Episcopal at Holden.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 69, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 58
Smith went 13-for-17 from the line, going 7-for-9 in the fourth quarter with nine points.
The Lions, who trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter before grabbing a 34-24 lead at halftime, went 23-for-37 from the line in the game.
Talan Bantaa added 13 points for FSHS, while Boston Balfantz and Mason Hill each scored nine.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 55, SPRINGFIELD 38
The Jaguars led 25-22 at halftime but pulled away with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.
Caden Dykes led Springfield with 12 points, while Dequane Davis added nine. Rowen Harris had six points on two 3-pointers, while Chris Brown also had six points.
Springfield went 4-for-7 at the line, while PJP was 8-for-14 with five 3-pointers.
HOLDEN 64, CHRIST EPISCOPAL 34
The Rockets led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 48-20 at halftime.
Eight players scored for Holden, with Garcia hitting four 3-pointers. Brody Miller added 13, with 11 points in the second quarter.
The Rockets connected on five 3-pointers as a team while going 11-for-24 from the line.
