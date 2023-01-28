HHS Homecoming 2022-23 Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia (20) snags a loose ball for the Rockets.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Draven Smith scored 29 points, helping French Settlement to a 69-58 win over Northlake Christian in District 7-2A play at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Friday.

In other District 7-2A action, Pope John Paul II scored a 55-38 win over Springfield.

