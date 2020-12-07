ALBANY – Albany and French Settlement put together a competitive outing against each other last season, and the teams followed it up with more of the same on Monday.
The Lions made key free throws down the stretch, holding the Hornets at bay to pick up a 57-52 win at Albany.
“That’s why I like playing them every year,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois, whose team moved to 6-2 on the season, said. “They always give us a good, tough battle. They’re a well-coached team J.J. (Doherty), he’s a monster – just trying to stop him and do what we do and play our game.
“We needed that,” Bourgeois said. “We needed a close game. That was our first one of the year, really close game coming down to the wire. We had to knock down free throws, learn how to win.”
Meanwhile, Albany dropped to 0-4 on the season after losses to Class 5A Mandeville, Hammond and Covington last week.
“Too little, too late, but they didn’t quit, and that’s a good French Settlement ball club right there,” Albany coach Chris Carter said, noting three of his starters are juniors but are limited in varsity experience. “Coach Jake does a good job with them. I’ve had two practices with the football guys on Monday and Wednesday last week, so it’s a building progress. I told them not to look at the results in December but more in January.”
Albany, which trailed 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter, cut the lead to 49-44 on Jamarcus Williams’ putback with just over a minute to play.
Draven Smith, who finished with a game-high 29 points, followed with a pair of free throws, and Will McMorris hit two more after Albany’s Destin Gentry missed a shot, making the score 53-44.
Albany cut the lead to 54-49 on Andrew Stewart’s 3-pointer with 27.6 seconds to play and got within 55-52 on Sidney Benion’s three-point play with 13.7 seconds left, but French Settlement’s Boston Balfantz hit a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left for the final margin.
“I knew that they were going to come in well prepared,” Carter said of French Settlement. “They know every play (in) the book, but we had to match that with intensity and hustle. I can’t fault our guys for not hustling. I don’t know how it looked from an outsider’s perspective, but that’s the hardest we’ve played yet for four quarters.”
French Settlement went 9-for-14 from the line, including 8-for-12 in the fourth quarter, while Albany was 6-for-10 for the game.
Balfantz’s 3-pointer put FSHS ahead 45-32 early in the fourth quarter, but Albany chipped away, getting within 49-42 on Stewart’s free throws with 2:31 to play.
“When you’re playing from behind, they dictate flow, they dictate all those things, like what defense we play instead of the defense we want to play or the offense we want to play,” Carter said.
The Lions led 28-23 at halftime, but Doherty’s steal and dunk keyed a run which cut the lead to 31-30 on a basket by Gentry.
From there, Smith and Balfantz scored all of the points in an 11-2 run to close out the quarter, with Balfantz hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Smith one.
Smith had 17 points in the first half and hit five of the Lions’ 10 3-pointers in the game.
“My shots were just falling,” Smith said. “I tried to listen to what my dad (Gene) told me, and when I listen, it goes in.
“We still had to keep all the tempo, because if we don’t have that tempo, we don’t really score a lot,” Smith continued. “It just kills our team scoring, really. That’s how we’re going to play this year is fast because we don’t really have any bigs like last year like Cedric (Witkowski), so we’ve got to play fast this year and up the press and everything else.”
“He’s good,” Carter said of Smith. “If we didn’t get a high hand up, I knew he would knock them down. A few times, we closed out with out with our hands at his knees, and that does us no good, so they deserve to beat us on that regard because we didn’t follow the game plan. Outside of that, I really can’t fault our guys for not running everything perfectly, but this is our highest output of the year – 52 points. I told them if we keep them under 50, we’ll have a shot. It was close.”
Balfantz had 14 points with three 3-pointers, while McMorris added 10 points with two 3-pointers.
French Settlement also played without point guard Edward Allison, who is in COVID-19 quarantine, which Bourgeois said made some things different for the Lions.
“Since June, we’ve been designing our offense, designing our defenses, to play a certain style, and that’s based around him (Allison), because he’s so fast with the ball in his hands,” Bourgeois said. “He’s really aggressive on-ball defense. He can fly up and down the floor, and when lose that key factor both defensively and offensively, it changes a lot of things. But like I told my boys, we don’t change the way we play. Others have to step up.”
Doherty led Albany with 16 points, 10 in the first half, while Gentry added 14 with three 3-pointers.
“That’s two juniors that have to play like seniors,” Carter said. “Everybody’s got to play a grade up because we’ve only got one senior (Andrew Stewart).”
French Settlement led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter went ahead 16-6 on Smith’s 3-pointer, but Albany fought back, working the boards and taking advantage of turnovers to take a 23-21 lead on Tyler Yelverton’s basket.
“We did an OK job breaking their press,” Bourgeois said. “They got into a press, and we started to scramble a little bit. That’s another thing without Edward. It’s a big test for us, because we’re not used to playing without him, but I’m proud of the way my other boys stepped up. We had some guards that usually don’t handle it nearly as much. They had to take care of the basketball, and I think they did a pretty good job for the most part.”
The Lions, however, closed with a 5-0 burst before halftime to take the lead.
Smith snapped a 4-4 tie in the first quarter with a 3-pointer, starting a 9-0 run in which he scored all of the points, giving the Lions a 13-6 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Bourgeois praised his team’s effort with an eye on what’s to come this season.
“I’m proud of them,” Bourgeois said. “We’re learning how to win. They’re getting a lot more experience this year than they did last year by losing the guys we lost from last year. I’m happy with where we’re at, but we still have a long way to go. We need to continue to grow and come together as a team and learn how to do the little things right …”
