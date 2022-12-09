LIVINGSTON – French Settlement’s Maxwell Allison admitted he didn’t have his best game against Denham Springs in the Livingston Parish Tournament, but he hit maybe the biggest shot of the game when his team needed it most.
And now the Lions are headed to Saturday’s championship game.
Allison’s 3-pointer early in overtime helped spark second-seeded French Settlement to a 62-57 victory over No. 3 seed Denham Springs at the Doyle Elementary gym Thursday.
At the end of the game, coaches for both teams spoke highly of their opponent.
“All praise to their team,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois, who got his 100th career win earlier this week against Springfield, said of Denham Springs. “I know they’re young, but they are going to be elite in like two years. They have some really good freshmen, and they’ve got some really good sophomores. As always, Coach Cab is a great coach, does a really good job with them.”
The Lions face the winner of Friday’s Walker-Live Oak game in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to be a whole lot better for Saturday night if we’re going to win that one,” Bourgeois said.
Denham Springs will meet the loser of Friday’s Live Oak-Walker game for third place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
“There were some plays made and there was some hustle on both ends,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after said after J.K. O’Conner fouled out with 1:20 left in regulation, Maison Vorise fouled out in overtime, and Jermaine O’Conner left the game with an injury. “We knew they were good. We were trying to take the three away from them, and they got us at the end with it, but the kids did exactly what we had in the game plan. We’re fouling a little too much, but that’s who we are. We’re aggressive.”
“No excuses,” Caballero said. “French Settlement’s good, man. “They’re really good, and they do a good job. They’ve played together for a while. The effort was there. We just came up a little short.”
Denham Springs rallied to tie the score at 54-54 to force overtime, and the Yellow Jackets missed their first shot in overtime with the Lions coming down with the rebound.
That led to a three-point play by Boston Balfantz, putting FSHS ahead 57-54. The Yellow Jackets missed another shot, and the Lions got the rebound and worked the ball around before Joel LeBourgeois was fouled.
LeBourgeois missed two free throws before Dillon Maxie hit a free throw, and Da’Sean Golmond connected on a jumper in the lane after a steal by Maxie to knot the score at 57-57.
The Lions were called for a travel, and the Yellow Jackets missed a shot. French Settlement got the rebound, leading to Allison’s 3-pointer from the side of the key to give the Lions a 60-57 advantage.
“I was open, so I took it, just do what I do and made the shot,” Allison said after finishing with eight points. “Going into overtime, I feel like we controlled the whole second half, so we’ve just got to keep it going, just get our buckets, play at our pace.”
Denham Springs got a shot off on its next possession, which ended in a jump ball that went to the Lions with 13.8 seconds left.
Allison was fouled after getting the in-bounds pass and hit a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds left for the final margin.
Balfantz had 12 points, LeBourgeois finished with 11, going 9-for-11 from the line. FSHS was 20-for-28 from the line as a team.
The Lions led 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter and worked the defensive boards to key a burst that ended on Draven Smith’s dunk, making the score 46-36.
Denham Springs chipped away, with consecutive 3-pointers from Brock Smith and Jermaine O’Conner sparking a run which cut the lead to 52-50. The Lions missed a pair of free throws, and Denham’s Bryant Coleman connected on a layup to knot the score at 52-52.
Draven Smith hit two free throws and Denham’s Brock Smith connected on a jumper to knot the score at 54-54.
“We kind of didn’t double them very much early because we were afraid to leave them open, and it was working for us early,” Caballero said. “We knew they were going to make a run, and they did, and then we fought it off. We’re out there with three freshmen out there on the floor. It’s a learning experience. I mean, it’s a learning experience for me too, you know, but it’s fun to watch. It ain’t fun to lose now. Don’t get me wrong, but it’s fun to watch.”
Brock Smith finished with 14 points, J.K. O’Conner had 13 and Vorise 10 to lead DSHS, which went 5-for-11 at the line with four 3-pointers.
The Lions took a took a timeout with 16.1 seconds left, and a shot by LeBourgeois was short at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
Denham Springs led 30-21 at halftime, and a steal by J.K. O’Conner, followed by a layup from Jermaine O’Conner made the score 32-21.
From there, Draven Smith scored six straight points, sparking a 19-4 run to end the quarter.
“Our mindset was to come out and punch them in the mouth and not just to lay down,” Draven Smith said after finishing with 29 points. “They came out playing really good, and honestly, we didn’t expect it, so we had to come into the locker room, get our heads right, and we had to come out and punch them in the mouth.”
Balfantz hit a 3-pointer to put the Lions ahead 36-34 during the run, and his inside basket made the score 38-34.
“We started putting a lot more ball pressure, started getting to our press, started running some half-court traps,” Bourgeois said of the Lions’ defensive approach in the second half. “They’re a young team, so we tried to speed them up. We’re a veteran team, and we wanted to see how they handled pressure, and I thought that kind of changed the momentum for us in the third. They took some tough shots, contested shots, and we got the rebound and got out and pushed and got out in transition, got some easy buckets. Once we got those, our offense kind of flowed a little bit better.”
A jumper by J.K. O’Conner accounted for the final basket of the quarter, with FSHS ahead 40-34.
“They were running and jumping us, and when you’ve got young kids that haven’t played together a lot, people, they’re kind of waiting for somebody else to do it,” Caballero said. “You can’t wait for somebody else to do it. You’ve got to go in there, but I thought Bryant Coleman came in (and did well). I thought Dillon Maxie played his best game of the year. I don’t even know if he scored, but he’s guarding against Draven, and he’s doing a great job against him. The kid’s a great player.”
Denham Springs led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 23-10 on Jermaine O’Conner’s putback.
French Settlement cut the lead to 25-21 on LeBourgeois’ free throw with 1:11 to go in the first half before Coleman’s three-point play helped put the Yellow Jackets up 30-21 at halftime.
“They’re tough, and they came out, and they punched us in the mouth the first half,” Bourgeois said. “We didn’t come out and handle the first half well at all.”
Brock Smith and Maxie hit 3-pointers in the first quarter sparking a run that put DSHS up 17-8 in the first quarter before Smith’s’ inside basket sent the game into the second quarter.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
Thursday, Dec. 8
Holden 62, Maurepas 37
French Settlement 62, Denham Springs 57, OT
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Live Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final: Holden vs. Doyle-Springfield winner, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game: Denham Springs vs. Walker-Live Oak loser, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game: French Settlement vs. Walker-Live Oak winner, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Holden 57, Maurepas 7
Albany 61, Springfield 44
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship: Holden vs. Denham Springs-Live Oak winner, noon
Third-place game: Springfield vs. Walker-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Championship game: Albany vs. Walker-French Settlement winner, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.