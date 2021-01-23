LIVINGSTON - - Doyle and French Settlement are two of the top teams in the Class 2A power rankings, and they showed why Friday night at the Doyle gym.
French Settlement overcame a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining to pick up a 68-66 win over Doyle in District 10-2A action.
“We knew they were going to be really tough coming in,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after his team moved to 17-5 and 4-0 and is No. 14 in the 2A power rankings from geauxpreps.com. “They’re a senior-led team. They’re fourth in the state. I can’t tell you the last time we won here. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew we were going to have to battle. I’m just proud of my boys the way they came out and fought every second, and luckily we came away with the win.”
“This is a game-changer for the program too,” Bourgeois continued. “We went from winning six, seven games a year, to now we’re at 17-5 and just beat one of the favorites to win district at their place.”
Meanwhile, the loss could possibly be a turning point for Doyle’s season after the Tigers, who are No. 4 in the 2A power rankings, dropped to 14-8 and 2-2.
“The kids played hard,” Kennedy said. “I’m not going to fault their effort at all. I think they obviously gave an effort to win the game. We didn’t finish well around the baskets, missed some shots. I think the two main factors in the game were our lack of toughness. I think they were a little scrappier than we were, a little more tough, got some loose balls. We kind of played soft. That’s why we didn’t finish as well. You can’t expect a call, you’ve just got to play. They played through things, and we didn’t. That was a big factor in the game.
“The other part falls completely on me for not having our guys ready to go,” Kennedy continued. “I told them, ‘I’ll take the blame for that because our practices, you have become too comfortable – you seven or eight guys that play. Ya’ll have become too comfortable, where early in the year when you had to earn it, you had a little chip on your shoulder, and that chip has fallen away. That solely belongs to me. You enjoy (Saturday) – your day off. Enjoy your homecoming, but on Sunday, be ready for a defensive practice, and we won’t have anything but defensive and toughness practice from here on out. If you want to work on shooting, you’re going to stay after practice and work on shooting, because we’re not spending any time with it.’ We have to get back to a gritty toughness, and until we get back to that, losses can roll up. It’s not that we’re not talented enough to win, and that falls solely on me. The kids played hard, but there’s a difference between being prepared to be gritty and tough, and that is my fault.”
Doyle led 46-44 going into the fourth quarter and got 3-pointers from Abedn Kennedy and Logan Turner during a 9-2 run, giving the Tigers a 55-46 lead with 5:25 left in the game.
The Tigers had a chance to expand the lead when the ball went off the foot of FSHS’ Edward Allison as he came up the court, but Doyle missed a pair of shots, and the Lions got the rebound.
From there, Draven Smith nailed a 3-pointer, Will McMorris hit both ends of a one-and-one, and Boston Balfantz hit another 3-pointer before Allison’s steal and layup put FSHS ahead 56-55.
“I was just letting it fly,” said Smith, who finished with 24 points, including five 3-pointers as the Lions hit 10 treys in the game. “Every time I think about my shot, I mess up and think to much and miss it. I was just letting it rip, and it fell tonight.”
Abedn Kennedy and Smith traded 3¬-pointers to change the lead on both baskets before Kennedy’s free throw tied the score at 59-59 with 2:32 left.
McMorris’ putback gave FSHS a brief lead before Braden Keen’s layup tied the game again at 61-61. Smith’s free throw keyed a 5-0 burst to put the Lions ahead 66-61, but Turner’s 3-pointer cut the lead again.
Turner finished with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, while Keen added 14 for the Tigers.
After the Tigers were called for a flagrant foul, Allison hit one free throw and nailed another after he was fouled after an inbounds pass on the ensuing possession, putting the Lions ahead 68-64 with 23.5 seconds to play.
“That was probably the most nervous I’ve been in a while shooting free throws,” said Allison, who finished with 18 points while going 9-for-12 from the line. “I’ve been working on my free-throw shots so much lately because the past two games, my free throws have not been good. I’ve not been shooting the way I wanted. I ended the game doing all right – 2-for-4’s not bad. It got us enough to get the win … That was just a crazy moment. That was probably the most pressure there will ever be because we haven’t done that in a long time.”
“He made me a little nervous,” Bourgeois chuckled about the free throws. “This is what we talked about last week with his 1,000th point. My point guard, he’s got to be able to make free throws, and he hit enough of them to pull us out.”
Turner was fouled after a rebound and hit both free throws with 12.2 seconds left. He came up with a steal on the inbounds play and made a pass while on the ground, which Smith came up with.
“He made a heck of a play,” Bourgeois said of Turner’s steal. “I told them it was going to be tough to get the ball in right now. They’re going to overplay everything. We’ve got to be strong. They’re going to push on us. Refs aren’t going to give us anything cheap. He made a heck of a play on the ball – dove for it, threw it back in, and luckily it went straight to Draven.”
“I’m yelling time out, and the refs just don’t hear it or whatever,” Daniel Kennedy said of the play. “He winds up trying to throw it to somebody. They come up the ball obviously. We had a chance. If we get the timeout, we’re down two, at least with have a chance with seven seconds or whatever it was to go have a chance to tie it up or take the lead. That one play didn’t define the game.”
The Lions worked the ball down the court, and the Tigers got a block which went out of bounds, allowing the Lions to run out the clock for the win.
Doyle led 30-23 at halftime, but McMorris, Allison and Balfantz had 3-pointers, helping cut the lead to 34¬-32.
The Tigers, however, went on a 6-0 run, capped by Turner’s steal and layup, for a 40-32 lead, but Smith’s jumper keyed a burst that got the Lions within 40-38. Doyle led by four twice – the last time at 44-40 – before Smith’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 44-43.
“Our lack of defensive toughness, that’s exactly what got them back into the game,” Daniel Kennedy said. “We didn’t turn the ball over a lot. We had some. It wasn’t that we turned the ball over and made all these offensive mistakes. We just weren’t tough on the defensive end. We knew who could shoot it and who couldn’t. We knew the guys that we needed to stop, the guys that can make plays and other guys that can shoot it but not create their own shot. We weren’t mentally smart. We let the create shots, create shots. We let guys that can shoot open shots … we let them shoot open shots. We didn’t make them do anything to be uncomfortable defensively.”
McMorris had 14 points with a pair of threes, while Balfantz had 10 points with two threes.
Tyson Stewart hit an inside basket before Allison’s free throw made the score 46-44 in favor of the Tigers going into the fourth quarter.
“It was close all night,” Bourgeois said. “I’m just proud of the way we battled. It starts on defense. We knew if we were stringing together stops that we’ve got enough shooters to where we can get back in the game. We hit a bunch of threes to start the second half, which got us back in and got our momentum going, and our defense carried us the rest of the way.”
Doyle led 12-8 in the first quarter, but Smith hit a 3-pointer sparking a 5-0 burst, giving the Lions a 13-12 edge going into the second quarter.
A quick 3-0 burst gave Doyle a 15-13 lead before McMorris’ 3-pointer keyed a 7-0 run for the Lions.
The Tigers, however, chipped away, taking a 23-20 lead on Turner’s free throws. After Landon Wolfe’s putback, Smith and Turner traded threes, and Andrew Yuratich’s basket after a steal by Kennedy put the Tigers ahead 30-23 at halftime.
“It’s back and forth,” Kennedy said. “I think early on … offensively, I thought in that first half, we just settled for too much perimeter stuff where we didn’t try to attack the rim, get it inside at all. I thought we just kind of settled on the perimeter for the course of the game. Now, their defense obviously, they were tough and gritty. Their defense had something to do with it, but it doesn’t matter if the defense does or not, you have to make an effort to do that. You have to be tough enough to say ‘I’ve got to get this ball inside, whether that’s by pass or penetration or whatever.’ There’s several ways to do it, but when you don’t attempt to do any of them, you’re standing around on the perimeter. That’s basically what we were. We weren’t aggressive. We weren’t that tough on either end of the floor.”
