ALBANY – French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois figured his team might come out a little sluggish based on its effort in warm-ups against Albany.
He was right, but the Lions picked it up in time to get the win.
French Settlement scored the final eight points of the game and pulled away for a 62-54 victory over the Hornets on Thursday at Albany.
“It was a tough game,” Bourgeois. “We need these kind of games. We definitely had a little adversity. We had to push through and fight through it. I think we did a good job of pushing and getting to where we needed to get to get the win, and battling down the stretch and giving every ounce of energy and effort that we had to pull of the win.”
Albany dropped to 5-7 on the season, which wasn’t lost on Hornets’ coach Chris Carter.
“I just told our guys it would have been a big win, and we just haven’t been able to cross that bridge and beat anybody that has a winning record, and we’ve given teams some dang good games,” Carter said. “We just haven’t been able to finish, and that’s the difference between last year and this year …”
A 3-pointer from Albany's Brock Pregeant tied the game at 54 with just over two minutes to play in the game, but the Hornets didn’t hit a shot the rest of the way, and the Lions capitalized with an 8-0 run, capped by Edward Allison’s free throws with 17.1 seconds to play.
“I thought French Settlement did a good job obviously of speeding up the pace in the second half, and it kind of forced our guys to play uptempo, and we’re not going to beat a whole lot of teams playing the uptempo,” Carter said while noting the Lions scored 40 points in the second half. “That’s not winning basketball for us to give up 40 in a half.”
The Lions (8-3), who surpassed last season’s win total with the victory, led 41-40 heading into the fourth quarter, but Allison, who finished with 25 points, scored five straight, including a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 46-40.
Albany answered, cutting the lead to 46-44 on J.J. Doherty’s basket. But a three-point play by Allison keyed another 5-0 burst to pad the lead.
The Hornets whittled away at the deficit, with Doherty, who finished with 25 points, scoring four straight during a run that cut the lead to 51-50.
FSHS' Cedrick Witkowski’s free throw gave the Lions a 54-51 lead before Pregeant’s 3-pointer to tie the game.
The Hornets hit six 3-pointers in the game, but Pregeant’s was the only one in the fourth quarter.
“I know Trey and Puma, they’re really good guards who can shoot the ball pretty well, so I just told my boys to pick them up at half court and stay on the floor and stay on the floor,” Bourgeois said. “Don’t jump. Stay down, just put a hand up in their face. If they make it, we’ve got to live with it, if not, good for us …”
Puma finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Yelverton added eight.
The Lions trailed 28-22 at halftime but turned things up to start third quarter as Will McMorris’ 3-pointer keyed a 10-0 run that put the Lions up 32-28.
“We really just picked up the intensity defensively,” said Allison, who hit five of the Lions’ eight 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. “We picked them up full court, got some steals. We just really controlled the game on the defensive side, and it got us easy buckets on offense – pushed the ball in transition. We rebounded the ball a lot better in the second half, and it led to layups.”
Albany stopped it on Trey Yelverton’s 3-pointer, but Allison’s 3-pointer put French Settlement up 41-34. Doherty scored the next six points for the Hornets, including a jumper at the buzzer, to cut the lead to 41-40 going into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets opened the game on a 7-2 run and led 18-9 on Caleb Puma’s 3-pointer before an Allison free throw made the score 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“We came in with a game plan to just get inside and try to get their big man (Witkowski) fouls, and it wound up going the other way around,” said Doherty, who scored 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the fourth. “We’ve got to learn how to finish. We wanted to come in and prove a point. We just couldn’t finish and learn how to execute more.”
Yelverton’s 3-pointer made it 23-15 before French Settlement chipped away with Doherty on the bench with two fouls.
“Teams that have been able to eat into our bench, they’ve had success because he’s our strongest, tallest player, and obviously they have a strong, tall player (Witkowski), so when he was able to be out there without our guy, they killed us on the glass,” Carter said. “But J.J.’s got to understand that he’s that valuable. He’s got to just keep his hands up and try his best not to foul.”
Francis Hartwick’s basket got the Lions within 28-22 before Puma’s 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 28-22 lead at halftime.
Jonas LeBourgeois and Witkowski each had nine points for FSHS, while Draven Smith scored seven, with six coming in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.