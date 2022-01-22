SPRINGFIELD – The boys basketball playoff pairings won’t be released for a month, but Springfield and French Settlement got a bit of head start with a game that had a definite playoff vibe.
Class 2A No. 4 French Settlement used a late run to pull away for a 60-51 win over the No. 17 Bulldogs in a non-district game at Springfield on Friday.
“Before the game, I told my guys it was going to be a playoff-type atmosphere, a playoff-type game,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after the Lions moved to 22-4. “It was going to be a really good test for us on the road. We knew they were going to be a really tough team. They play really hard. They’ve got two guys that can go in Amir (Chaney) and Kobe (Dykes) and they’re well coached by Coach (Billy) Dreher, so we knew it was going to be a battle. We knew we weren’t going to just walk in here and get an easy win. I’m proud of the guys. We brought some energy and effort, and I thought we played really well.”
Springfield dropped to 15-5 on the season after getting a 28-point effort from Kobe Dykes, while French Settlement’s Draven Smith had 27 points, but Dykes said the game will help the Bulldogs down the line.
“It helps us a ton because that’s our first time playing a team with that type of play style,” Dykes said. “They play really hard the whole game, and they play fast, so it really gave us a taste of that the playoffs are going to be like.”
Chris Brown’s inside basket cut French Settlement’s lead to 40-34 going into the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs got as close as four points three times – the last on Dykes’ three-point play – cutting the advantage to 45-41 with 6:31 to play.
French Settlement’s Maxwell Allison followed with a 3-pointer, and Draven Smith’s inside basket pushed the lead to 50-41.
Springfield’s Owen Hodges converted a three-point point play before Will McMorris’ layup keyed a 5-0 burst that put the Lions ahead 55-44 with 1:26 to play. The run ended on Edward Allison’s free throw after he returned to the game with 2:42 to play. He picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter.
“Once he went out, you’re trying to get people pressing,” Dreher said. “We looked like we had some guys that have still got to get in better shape and looked a little tired. Dequane (Davis) had COVID. He hasn’t played in two weeks almost. We don’t have a ton of depth that we use and stuff. That kind of showed up, I think, at times too. Our energy was not quite where it needed to be at times with some of our pressure and trying to get some running and jumping.”
Springfield got within eight points twice before Edward Allison’s free throw with 16 seconds left accounted for the final margin.
Edward Allison finished with 12 points, while Maxwell Allison and McMorris each had nine, with Maxwell Allison hitting three 3-pointers.
French Settlement led 23-19 at halftime before Dykes’ tip-in cut the lead to two. From there, McMorris’ 3-pointer keyed a run that extended the advantage to 37-28.
“We talked at halftime that we’ve just got to string some stops together, and when we do get our stops, turn them into points, and that way we can slowly build our lead,” Bourgeois said. “It’s not going to be a 10-point lead in two possessions. We knew we were going to have to battle, take each possession at a time, and it started on the defensive end. We got some stops, got out in transition. Edward (Allison) did some really good things, set a good tempo, got to the rim, made a few layups …”
With 1:04 to play in the quarter, Edward Allison picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench, enabling Springfield to close with a burst that cut the lead to 40-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought my other guys who came in without him, I thought we did a great job,” Bourgeois said. “His brother (Maxwell Allison) hit two huge threes for us. We had Draven step up, and he started handling the ball for us some, and we set some pick and rolls with him. We still battled on the defensive end, and he was one of our biggest cheerleaders from bench. That’s the kind of culture we want. We want guys who might not be in the game but they’re still impacting the game through their energy and effort on the bench.”
Springfield led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, and the second quarter featured six lead changes and one tie before Maxwell Allison hit a 3-pointer and Smith had a steal and layup, putting the Lions ahead 23-19 at halftime.
Smith scored 10 of his 27 points in the second quarter.
“We weren’t really hitting a lot, so I felt like I had to bring the energy to take it to the goal almost every possession,” Smith said. “We’ve got to start off with the easy buckets, and that’s what gets us going. Some nights, we can come out shooting threes and we hit them, but lately, we haven’t really been hitting at all, so I feel like I’ve got to do my part of getting into the paint and scoring easy buckets before we get outside and shoot threes.”
Said Dreher: “We gave Draven some easy buckets in the post. He kind of took over and hurt us down in the paint. You can’t let that happen like that either. We did a good job around the perimeter, but you can’t give him those easy buckets inside.”
Dykes, meanwhile, hit two 3-pointers during the run, both of which gave the Bulldogs a short-lived lead.
“I was just feeling really confident that we had a chance,” Dykes said. “I just had to knock down shots in order for us to stay in the game.”
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 6-0 run, but the Lions countered with an 8-0 burst that included a 4-for-6 effort at the line before ending on Smith’s jumper.
“He’s done a really good job accepting his role,” Bourgeois said of Smith. “We’re not a big team. He’s our only guy who’s over six foot tall, so it took him a while to buy in to being that physical presence inside, and he did a really good job tonight taking advantage of mismatches when we got it to him in the post …”
Hodges hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 9-8 going into the second quarter.
“We had some good shots in the first half that we missed,” Dreher said. “Four or five, we should have been up, my feeling, at halftime, and to not have those fall obviously hurts you. I think even in the third quarter we missed a couple. Kobe obviously played a great game, and Draven played a great game. We’re playing our best. We’ve got usually three guys in double figures, and we didn’t have that tonight. We’ve got to get some other guys getting some buckets. It came down to just those easy shots that we missed, some point-blank layups in that first half that really pushed us back and kind of hurt us.”
Meanwhile, Bourgeois couldn’t help but get caught up in the battle between Dykes and Smith.
“I think they’re two of the best players in the parish, and it was fun to watch them go at it,” Bourgeois said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.