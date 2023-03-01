FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Coming into the game, French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois said Amite wasn’t a typical No. 15 seed in the Division III non-select playoff bracket.
For a half, the Warriors showed exactly why, but the second half was something all together different.
No. 2 seed French Settlement put together a solid third quarter and pulled away in the fourth, rallying from an eight-point halftime deficit to score a 68-57 win in a regional playoff game Tuesday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
“They came in, and they had all their guys tonight,” Bourgeois said, noting the Warriors have battled injuries this season. “They still weren’t 100 percent, but they’re a really good team, and we had to fight for it every minute, every second.”
FSHS (28-4) will host No. 10 St. Helena, a 71-51 winner over No. 7 Madison, in the quarterfinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. in what Bourgeois said is the Lions’ first trip to the quarters since 2005.
The Lions trailed 31-23 at halftime, and it took both teams a bit to get going after the break.
French Settlement’s Draven Smith completed a three-point play with 5:26 to go in the third quarter that put the Lions on track, keying a run that cut the lead to 31-30.
“Once we came out in that second half and just slowed the tempo down and played our ball, we were able to get the shots we wanted and not just rushing our shots and throwing stuff up,” said Smith, who finished with a game-high 28 points with 10 in the fourth quarter. “I felt like once we slowed the game down, got what we wanted and got the easy shots, it just led to a win for us.”
Amite pushed the lead to 34-30 on Simeon Powell’s inside basket, but French Settlement’s Joel LeBourgeois got a putback and converted a three-point play on consecutive possessions, putting the Lions ahead 35-34 with two minutes to play in the third quarter for their first lead of the game.
“He jabbed to the right, gave me an open lane,” said LeBourgeois, who finished with nine points and pulled down some key rebounds for the Lions. “He gave me the open lane. I just took it.”
The Warriors went ahead 36-35 on Powell’s jumper, but the Lions got a 4-0 burst before Amite’s Jonathan Franklin got a putback just before the buzzer, cutting the lead to 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, we did a much better job of attacking against their press and getting good looks out of it and breaking it down and getting to the rim,” Bourgeois said. “We had to (adjust). If not, it would have been ball game a lot sooner than the fourth quarter if we would have kept doing what we were doing. We made a few adjustments at halftime in the locker room, kind of just gave a few guys a few pointers on what they were doing and what would work against it, and they did a good job of coming out and executing for us.”
A basket by Amite’s Braylon Jackson tied the score at 41-41, before the Lions pulled away for good.
Boston Balfantz was the catalyst, hitting three 3-pointers during a run that put the Lions ahead 54-43.
“My job on this team is to shoot the ball – me and Maxwell (Allison) No. 4, and my teammates weren’t making many shots tonight,” said Balfantz, who finished with 21 points with five 3-pointers, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. “We were down most of the game, and I knew someone needed to step up and make some shots and get us back in the game. I said, ‘Why not me?’ I just let it fly, and it started going in, so there’s no point in stopping then.”
Amite got within eight points twice, but the Lions, who went 19-for-20 at the line in the game, went 10-for-10 down the stretch while pushing the lead to 12 three times.
Amite opened the game with a 15-6 run, capped by Lemar Harris’ 3-pointer as the Warriors worked the boards and capitalized on FSHS turnovers.
The Lions struggled to get the ball up the court in the first half.
“We knew from scouting that they were going to press our makes and misses, so we knew that one of the critical components of the game was going to be to limit our turnovers and handle the ball against that,” Bourgeois said. “In the first half, I’m not going to lie – they whipped our butt. We struggled to get the ball across half court. They flew around. They were flying, and they were intense, and we did not come out and match their intensity. They did a great job. They were ready to play.”
Powell finished with 20 points for the Warriors, who went 4-for-7 from the line and hit three 3-pointers, while Harris added 14 points.
Maxwell Allison hit two free throws and a jumper and Smith had a basket to cut the lead to 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Allison had 10 points, going 8-for-8 from the line, including 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
Powell’s 3-pointer started the scoring in the second quarter as both teams struggled to score.
Balfantz’s 3-pointer got the Lions within 19-15, but Harris’ steal and layup keyed a run that put the Warriors ahead 29-19.
Another 3-pointer by Balfantz cut the lead to 29-22 before the Warriors went into halftime ahead 31-23.
“They controlled the whole pace in the first half,” Bourgeois said. “We couldn’t get into sets we wanted to run. We couldn’t get in anything. They controlled everything. We were taking quick shots, which led to long rebounds and got them out running.”
It’s on to the quarterfinals for the first time in a while for the Lions.
“It means a lot,” Smith said of getting to the quarterfinals. “This hasn’t happened since forever, so we’re really making history. I knew when we came into this season this team was going to do something this year. I feel like we’ve got a good chance to go all the way this year. I feel like if we just keep our heads down, stay humble and stay focused, I feel like we can go all the way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.