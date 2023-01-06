FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement boys basketball coach Jake Bourgeois figured his team would get a solid test from St. Paul’s, and he wasn’t kidding.
The Lions rallied from multiple double-digit deficits to pick up a 73-70 win over the Wolves in double overtime Thursday in the French Settlement Classic at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
“I knew coming into it that we were going to be pretty good, so I made our schedule tough just so we can get those late, crunch-time, close games in and try to give our guys experience in case we get in those situations later in the season towards district and towards playoffs,” Bourgeois said after the Lions, the No. 2 team in the Division III non-select power rankings, moved to 17-3. “We’ve had a lot of them this year. I think this is our third overtime game already. Luckily, we’ve come out on the right end of that each time. That’s big for my guys. I’ve got a bunch of seniors with a bunch of experience, but you can never get enough of that type of experience where you’re having games that are coming down to every possession matters. To play a big school like St. Paul’s … I think this game’s huge, not just for this team, but for our team overall going forward. People should be excited about French Settlement basketball.”
St. Paul’s, No. 14 in the Division I select power rankings, rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime with Maxwell Allison hitting two free throws to put the Lions ahead 64-56 with 2:21 to play.
From there, the Wolves’ Reece Seicshnaydre hit a basket, and Peyton Kilgore a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 64-61.
The Lions worked the ball around to eat some clock but turned the ball over on a pass out of bounds with roughly 46 seconds left, leading to a 3-pointer by Bradley Rabalais which tied the game at 64-64 with 28.9 seconds left.
“We’ve done a great job so far up to this game when we take a lead late in games kind of spreading the ball out, spreading the floor, getting layups or having situations where we have to get fouled and get on the free-throw line, and we had some costly turnovers that kind of hurt us tonight as well,” Bourgeois said.
The Wolves hit 10 3-pointers in the game but went 6-for-15 at the line. Seicshnaydre had 29 points as four players scored in double figures for St. Paul’s.
“We knew coming in they could shoot it,” Bourgeois said. “We also knew they’ve got Reece Seicshnaydre, who is an absolutely great basketball player, so they’re a tough team because he can break down any defender one-on-one, and they’ve got a lot of shooters they spread around him. We did some dumb things defensively that we don’t teach coming down that stretch … and they hit two threes to pull right back into it.”
The Lions were unable to score, eventually turning the ball over to the Wolves with .4 of a second left. St. Paul’s tried a pass that went the length of the court, but the teams went to a second overtime.
Mason Hill, who had 10 points, got a putback to open the scoring, putting the Lions ahead 66-64.
Seicshnaydre got a free throw with 3:09 left before the teams traded turnovers. A jumper by Talan Bantaa and a free throw by Braden Simoneaux put the Lions ahead 69-65 with 1:07 to play.
“I was definitely trying to still get to my shot, get to the rim, and we were also trying to control the ball and not turn it over,” Bantaa said after finishing with 18 points. “They were getting up, pressing, and they were fouling a little bit, but we were just trying to take care of it.”
“It shows a lot,” Bantaa continued. “We came back. We weren’t expecting them to come out and just punch us in the mouth like that, but we came back, and we fought and won it.”
Seicshnaydre missed a 3-pointer, got his own rebound and hit a basket but missed a free throw which would have completed a three-point play, cutting the lead to 69-67.
French Settlement’s Draven Smith, who led the Lions with 19 points, was fouled after pulling down a rebound and hit two free throws for a 71-67 lead.
The Wolves missed a shot, and Allison came down with the rebound, allowing the Lions to work the ball around.
Allison was fouled and hit two free throws with 16.2 seconds left for a 73-67 lead before Seicshnaydre nailed a 3-pointer to close out the scoring.
St. Paul’s led 45-40 heading into the fourth quarter and took advantage of French Settlement turnovers, stretching the advantage to 54-40 on Seicshnaydre’s inside basket with just under six minutes left in regulation.
But the Lions battled back as Smith nailed a pair of baskets to key a 12-0 run which cut the lead to 54-52.
“Nothing really changed,” Allison said of the run. “We just picked up the energy, the effort. We just started knocking down some more shots.”
St. Pauls’ Ben Owenby and FSHS’ Hill each hit a pair of free throws, giving the Wolves a 56-54 lead.
The score remained the same until Allison hit an off-balance jumper with 12.4 seconds left to tie the score at 56-56. Allison was fouled on the play but missed the ensuing free throw.
“I already hit about five or six mid-range, so I was feeling kind of good … and then I just got past my man,” Allison, who finished with 18 points, said of the shot. “I felt him on my back, and somebody was coming up, so I read it. I just pulled up, and he fouled me. I just knocked the shot down.”
Rabalais missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into the first overtime.
Allison hit a jumper to start the first overtime, putting the Lions ahead 58-56 for their first lead of the game, keying an 8-0 run that ended on Allison’s free throws for a 64-56 advantage before the Wolves rallied to force the second overtime.
St. Paul’s opened the game with an 18-5 run and led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“I think that’s just kudos to them,” Bourgeois said of the Wolves’ early run. “They came out playing hard – really hard, flying around, moving the ball really well. They came out and they just went to work, and defensively, we weren’t ready.”
The Lions, however, chipped away, cutting the lead to 26-24 at halftime on Smith’s 3-pointer.
Boston Balfantz’s layup tied the score at 26-26 early in the third quarter before Seicshnaydre hit a layup to give the Wolves the lead. Hill hit two free throws to tie the score at 28-28.
The Wolves stretched the lead to 35-31 before Bantaa’s 3-pointer cut the advantage to 35-34 and St. Paul’s went into the fourth quarter ahead 45-40.
“If we already haven’t been put on the map, then this win kind of justifies us because St. Paul’s is a really good school,” Allison said. “Everybody knows St. Paul’s for basketball. They’re always good. It’s just a great win.”
