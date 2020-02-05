French Settlement held Springfield to single-digit scoring in three quarters, sparking a 60-31 win over the Bulldogs in District 10-2A play Tuesday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
The Lions (14-12, 3-4) led 14-10 after a quarter and expanded the lead to 29-16 at halftime.
An 18-7 run in the third quarter stretched the Lions' lead to 47-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cedric Witkowski had 13 points to lead 10 players who scored for the Lions. Draven Smith added 11 points, while Edward Allison and Brennen Boeneke each scored eight.
Owen Hodges led Springfield with nine points, including two 3-pointers, while Will Taylor added five points.
French Settlement played without Jonas LeBourgeois, and Springfield played without Collin Hayden, who both missed the game with injuries.
