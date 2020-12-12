French Settlement grabbed the lead in the first quarter and stayed steady in a 65-61 win over Brusly on Friday at Gerald Keller Gym.
The Lions led 21-18 after the first quarter as Edward Allison scored 10 of his 23 points, offsetting 14 points from Brusly's Ja'Sean LeDuff in the quarter as part of a 30-point game.
French Settlement led 37-34 at halftime and 54-50 heading into the fourth quarter, where each team scored 11 points.
The Lions hit 10 3-pointers in the game, with three each from Allison, Boston Balfantz and Will McMorris and one from Draven Smith.
Balfantz had 15 points, McMorris 11 and Smith nine.
