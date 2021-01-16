FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement and Springfield put on a 3-point shooting clinic of sorts, but the game’s deciding sequence had nothing to do with the teams’ long-range shooting.
The Lions turned three straight Bulldog turnovers into layups as part of an 8-0 run after Springfield cut the lead to four points early in the fourth quarter, helping key a 71-61 win at Gerald Keller Gym in District 10-2A play Friday in a game in which the teams combined for 19 3-pointers.
“Last year, we didn’t do a very good job of finishing basketball games,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after the Lions hit 10 treys and moved to 14-5 and 1-0. “We lost a few basketball games we shouldn’t have last year because of that, so we’ve been preaching that since this summer just to finish and kind of mature some. My boys have done a good job of that this year. They know that once the fourth quarter comes, we’ve got to lock down on defense, get stops and get easy buckets and knock down our free throws. I thought we did that pretty well tonight.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher lamented his team’s slow start after the Bulldogs trailed 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and played with Amir Chaney at ’60 or 70 percent’ while dealing with an injury. The Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers.
“We don’t have the firepower to get down by a lot, and that first quarter just killed us – 14-4, and then it was fairly even after that,” Dreher said after the Bulldogs dropped to 3-10 overall and 1-1 in district. “It was kind of a game of runs. When you have one real bad quarter, which we seem to have too often, it can kill you, and that was the biggest thing tonight. We can’t shoot the 3-ball much better than we did.”
French Settlement led 50-45 going into the fourth quarter, and the Lions’ Draven Smith connected on a pair of free throws before Tyler Ratcliff hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 52-48.
The Lions’ Edward Allison hit two free throws before Smith, Brennan Boeneke and Allison got steals for layups on three straight possessions, putting FSHS ahead 60-48.
“We just kind of lose focus sometimes, and we can’t have those bad turnovers that lead to layups …,” Dreher said. “Especially when you’re playing from behind, you’re always spending more energy any way, and then to get it to four and then (turn it over) was kind of deflating a little bit, I think, but I’m proud of the way they battled and that. We’re still getting killed on the offensive boards. We’ve got to take more charges, keep guys out of the lane. No. 3 (Allison) hurt us a lot on penetration.”
Springfield’s Bam McKay hit a 3-pointer, but the Lions followed with a 6-0 burst that was capped by Boston Balfantz’s 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs got within 69-61 on McKay’s layup before Balfantz hit two free throws to cap the scoring with 42 seconds left.
The finish came after the teams combined for nine 3-pointers in the third quarter.
French Settlement’s Will McMorris hit the first to start the scoring in the third quarter, and after a layup by Springfield’s Matt Grace cut the lead to 37-28, the teams combined to hit five straight treys – two from Balfantz, one from Grace, one from Boeneke and one from Tyler Ratcliff -- putting the Lions ahead 46-34.
Grace had another 3-pointer, and Ratcliff hit two, the second just before the buzzer, helping cut the FSHS lead to 50-45 going into the fourth quarter.
“We shoot a lot of threes, and we like to run, and they kept answering, so we just kept going back and forth,” Bourgeois said with a laugh. “It was fun. It was fun to watch, but as a coach, I was getting a little stressed …”
Allison had a game-high 25 points with two 3-pointers while going 7-for-11 at the line, while Balfantz scored 20 with six 3-pointers.
“We’re such a young team, it doesn’t happen often,” Grace, who had five 3-pointers as part of a 22-point game, said of the 3-point surge. “We don’t have a lot of experience, so it’s really good. As a senior, I’m trying to build these younger guys up and trying to teach them when you have a lead, you have to be able to sustain it. You can’t sit back. You can’t relax. You have to keep pushing – have your foot on the pedal. Tonight was a really good night. We saw a lot of good things in everybody individually and then as a team as well.”
Ratcliff added three 3-pointers while scoring 14 points.
The Lions led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter, and both teams got into a 3-point groove in the second quarter with Allison and Balfantz hitting consecutive treys before Grace connected on one, making the score 20-10 in favor of FSHS.
Balfantz hit another 3-pointer, giving the Lions a 29-16 lead before FSHS led 30-18 at halftime.
“Our defense was pretty good in the first quarter, and they made a few adjustments, good job on their part,” Bourgeois said. “They started picking apart our press and got some easy buckets to get them back a little closer.”
“They did a really good job tonight,” Bourgeois said of the Bulldogs. “Like I told my team, they’re better than what their record is. They’re going to come in and they’re going to fight. It’s a district game, and you’re going to get everybody’s best for district games, and it wasn’t going to be easy and it wasn’t. Every time we tired to get our lead past 15, they’d come down and hit big shots.”
Dreher is keeping things in perspective with his team.
“Three of our top six guys didn’t really play at all on this team, so that takes a little time,” he said. “We’ve got some younger kids and that. We’ve just got to keep working and try to steal a couple of victories here. I know it doesn’t get easier.”
