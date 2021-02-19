HOLDEN – The boys basketball playoffs haven’t begun yet, but French Settlement and Holden turned the intensity up a notch in Friday’s regular season finale. It’s something both teams are hoping to take into the playoffs.
The Rockets fought back to take the lead with roughly six minutes to play, but the Lions used their long-range shooting and free-throw shooting to pull away for a 78-64 victory.
“It was definitely intense,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after the Lions finished the regular season at 21-7. “It was a really good matchup for us going into the playoffs to prepare us. We knew they were going to be physical. It was a playoff atmosphere.”
Holden coach Landon DuBois echoed the same sentiment after each team had a player get a technical foul and a pair of fans were removed from the gym after a scuffle.
“It got a little crazy there at times, but that’s what playoff basketball’s going to be,” he said after the Rockets dropped to 15-12. “Tempers are going to flare some, and you’ve got to be able to be in control. I thought the boys tonight handled a lot of that very well. We didn’t do enough defensively to stop their shooting spree, and that’s what cost us that game.”
French Settlement led 49-48 heading into the fourth quarter, but Jake Forbes sank three free throws during a stretch which helped put the Rockets ahead 51-50. Jake Forbes had 12 points, while Nick Forbes scored 17.
“We came in with the idea that we had the better bigs and that we were going to attack the inside,” DuBois said. “We got away from that a little bit in the second quarter and then got away from it again a little bit in the fourth, but when we were doing what we were wanting to, which was attacking the post, feeding our two big kids, good things happened. Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough to get out there and guard their 3-point shooters to take it away from them.”
From there, French Settlement’s Will McMorris hit two treys and Boston Balfantz another, helping the Lions grab a 59-53 lead.
“Our kind of philosophy is threes are worth more than two,” Bourgeois said after the Lions hit 15 3-pointers in the game. “We shoot a lot of them, and we go through dry spells in games where we don’t make any, so we get these runs where we’re not scoring much. But then we get hot, and we can put up points in a hurry.”
McMorris had 17 points on five threes, while Balfantz had 15 points with four 3-pointers.
Holden cut the lead to 59-55 when play was stopped after a pair of fans were removed from the gym after scuffle.
DuBois took his team to the locker room during the brief delay.
“I saw him bring his boys in there, and their locker rooms are right by each other, so I didn’t want to bring them together, so I just had mine sit down and talked them through and told them, ‘Look, whatever happens outside this court, it can’t affect us, because at the end, we’ve still got to play, and we’ve still got to try to win this game. You can’t let it affect how you play and can’t let it affect your composure.’ I think we did a good job bouncing back from that because we went on a little run as soon as that happened.”
“It’s just a tense situation,” DuBois said. “You’ve got people from both sides kind of escalating things, and our boys, they’re loyal to their people, so when they saw one of our own kind of in a tight spot, they wanted to defend them, so we had to get them away from the situation and as adults, protect our kids from making a dumb decision.”
Holden got within 59-57 on Dylan Gueldner’s bucket, but French Settlement’s Edward Allison countered with a trey, keying an 8-1 burst. Allison led FSHS with 19 points, including a 10-for-13 effort from the line.
The Lions padded the lead, going 9-for-10 at the line during a 11-6 run to close out the game.
“They’re good enough, if you’ve got to foul them and put them on the line to get the ball back, it’s going to get out of hand, but you’ve got to fight there and try to get it,” DuBois said. “The score balloons out to 12 or 14 … but it’s (not) in our DNA to only lose by four. We’re going to go for the win no matter what it takes. It’s definitely a tough one to lose.”
French Settlement led 39-35 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 47-37 on Casey Melancon’s 3-pointer. Holden, however, chipped away, working the offensive boards to cut the lead to 49-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gueldner had nine of his 25 points in the third quarter.
“It’s the same as usual, just let my teammates feed me,” Gueldner said of his approach. “They spread, feed me, and let me go to work, let me eat. It wasn’t anything that we can’t handle. It was just some bad decisions early that caught up to us, and that fourth quarter wasn’t our best quarter. A loss is never good. I’m bummed out about the loss, but I’m excited we’ve got a week to prepare to get us a good roll going into the playoffs.”
The Lions led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, but Holden grabbed a 22-20 lead on Jake Forbes’ inside basket.
From there, Melancon hit consecutive treys and Jake Forbes scored four straight points to knot the score at 26-26. Melancon, who finished with 15 on five 3-pointers, hit two more threes during a run which helped the Lions stretch the lead to 39-30.
“We see him do it every day in practice, so I have confidence in him shooting,” Bourgeois said of Melancon. “We see him do it in JV games all the time, and one of the biggest things I’ve been preaching to him is he’s got to get better on the defensive end.”
“He was huge for us tonight,” Bourgeois continued. “I told him that after the game. That’s why I preach to my JV boys you prepare every day like you’re going to play the next game. He comes in and puts in the work, and it showed tonight. He stepped up huge.”
Holden opened the game with a 7-0 run as the Lions struggled from the field, but Balfantz hit a 3-pointer keying a run in which the teams combined for six treys (four from FSHS), with Coley Courtney’s snapping a 12-12 tie and giving the Rockets a 15-12 lead.
French Settlement’s Draven Smith was hit with a technical foul, and Nick Forbes connected on two free throws, but FSHS’ Brennan Boeneke had a steal and layup and Balfantz a 3-pointer to tie the score at 17-17.
Balfantz hit a free throw after a technical foul on Guelder to cap the scoring the first quarter, putting the Lions ahead 18-17.
“Our main thing was just to come in and get a win and try to keep our momentum going in the playoffs,” Bourgeois said. “It’s been a good year.”
