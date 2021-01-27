Eight players scored as Holden picked up a 60-35 win over Christ Episcopal in District 7-B action Tuesday at Holden.
Dylan Gueldner led the Rockets, who led 31-11 at halftime, with 18 points.
Coley Courtney added 11 points, while Nick Forbes scored eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.