PLAQUEMINE - Garrett Guillory's two free throws with 7.1 seconds left in overtime provided the difference in Denham Springs' 55-54 victory Tuesday at Plaquemine.
Guillory was fouled after an offensive rebound of Jordan Reams' missed shot and finished off his 13-point outing.
Senior C.J. Johnson led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Elijah Gilmore added 10 points, scoring three of his team's seven points in overtime.
Denham Springs opened in strong fashion, taking a 18-8 lead after the first quarter behind seven points from Gilmore who didn't score again until overtime.
Plaquemine overcame a 26-15 halftime lead by outscoring Denham Springs 33-22 in the second half to tie the game in regulation at 48-all.
