Hannan's solid second quarter helped spark a 58-45 win over Live Oak at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium of Friday.
Live Oak led 12-9 after the second quarter, but the Hawks used a 17-11 run in the second quarter to lead 26-23 at halftime.
The Eagles chipped the lead to 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter before Hannan closed with a 12-11 run.
Justin Morris and CJ Davis each had 12 points for the Eagles, while Tae Henyard added 10.
