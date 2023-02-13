SPRINGFIELD – Sometimes numbers take on added significance when it comes to milestones in sports.
French Settlement’s Draven Smith knows it.
Smith, a senior who wears No. 35 for French Settlement, went into the Lions’ home game against Independence on Jan. 20 needing 35 points to hit the 2,000-point mark for his career.
Still, he said he didn’t realize the milestone was upon him.
“I actually did not know until about halftime of the game I scored 2,000 (in),” Smith said. “They came in the locker room, and they said ‘Alright, you’re six points away from 2,000.’ I was like ‘Oh, that’s nice’, and then scored it.”
Smith hit a free throw, scoring 35 points while reaching the milestone. After that, Lions coach Jake Bourgeois took him out of the game.
“I wanted to stay at 35 anyway, so that way I could keep it at my (jersey) number,” Smith said.
Smith reached 1,000 points last season and hit the new milestone by consistently scoring in double digits this season.
“It’s been one of my goals this year was to hit 2,000 points, and scoring those double-digit games has really just become just another day in the life really,” Smith said. “I don’t really look at points as ‘Oh, I’ve got to score those points. I’ve got to score this.’ Whatever I score, I score, and at the end of the day, as long as my team gets the win, it doesn’t matter to me.”
He said the key to his success has come from steadily working on his game.
“It’s really just keep on putting in the work – getting in the gym every day and doing the same drills,” he said. “Get used to finishing around the goal. Doing the same drills helps you finish off the glass easier. Mid-range pull-ups, reverse layups – all that stuff practicing over and over just gets you comfortable doing it, and once you get in the game, you just think of it just like practice, and once you do that, it just becomes easy.”
Bourgeois said Smith is part of a formula that works for him and the Lions.
“He’s a great scorer, especially when he gets going downhill, he’s very hard to stop,” Bourgeois said. “That’s what we preached about (in the Lions’ win over Springfield) – be in attack mode, keep putting pressure on the defense and keep living at the rim. Whenever he does that, he’s hard to guard. You can see that with the total number of points he’s had over his career. He’s done a great job for us through his four years, and it’s a huge accomplishment for him an our program. He represents us really well.”
Smith credited his father, Gene, his French Settlement coaches – Bourgeois, Jackson LeBourgeois, Josh Comeau and Edward Allison, and personal trainer Blake Hill with D1 Training in Gonzales – with their roles in helping him improve his game.
“Over the summer of my junior year, he (Hill) worked me out really good in the weight room, and that helped me big-time with scoring in the post, being able to dunk the ball really easy,” Smith said. “Credit to my dad. He’s always in the gym. Whenever I ask him to be in there with me, he’ll go, or if I need him to give me some drills, he’ll give me some. Any time I just need him to be there, he’s there.”
“Any time I want to work, they’ll work with me,” Smith continued. “Big credit to them, because without them, I wouldn’t be here right now doing this.”
Another aspect that helped Smith improve his game came from hitting the weight room, although Bourgeois said Smith didn’t care for it early on.
“He definitely puts in the work,” Bourgeois said. “One of the biggest things, whenever I first got to French Settlement, that was my first freshman group – I preached to them ‘You’ve got to live in the weight room. You’re way too scrawny. You’re way too small.’ He hated it at first. A few months later, he started seeing results, and now he loves it. I think he even may be wanting to be a trainer one day. He really enjoys it. You can see the effort he put in in the weight room. He’s put on probably 30 pounds since his freshman year and added 20 inches to his vertical going to D1 in Ascension and working with him. He works extremely hard, especially on his athleticism and his game. I think that kind of came more natural to him because he’s always been a heck of a player …”
While he’s been the Lions’ scoring leader in most of this season’s games, Smith said he’s gotten plenty of help and support from his teammates.
“Maxwell (Allison) and all of the other starters have definitely taken a lot of pressure off of me,” Smith said. “I came into this season thinking I was going to have a lot of pressure, but once I got in those games and they started firing on all cylinders, it really helped me out a lot. All those guys have played ball really good, and when they come out, it helps me a lot.”
Even after hitting 2,000 points, Smith said he’s still trying to put the accomplishment into perspective.
“Really, it was mind-blowing to me because honestly freshman year me wouldn’t have thought I’d have been there, but it’s a big accomplishment,” Smith said.
