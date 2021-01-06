Gavin Harris scored 26 points to spark Walker to a 64-62 win over Capitol on Tuesday at Walker.
The Wildcats snapped a 30-30 tie at halftime with a 20-17 run in the third quarter in which Harris scored 11 points. Harris had four 3-pointers in the game.
Capitol outscored Walker 15-14 in the fourth quarter.
Donald Butler and Warren Young Jr. each had 12 points for the Wildcats, while Ja'Cory Thomas added 10 as Walker went 11-for-15 from the line.
Jacoby Bellazar led Capitol with 28 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.