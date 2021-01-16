Gavin Harris scored 30 points as Walker picked up a 67-55 win over East Ascension at Walker on Friday.
The Wildcats led 14-8 after the first quarter, and Harris scored 10 points in the second quarter as Walker stretched the lead to 38-18 at halftime.
East Ascension cut the lead to 47-35 heading into the fourth quarter, and Harris scored 12 points as each team had 20 points in the final period.
Warren Young Jr. added 12 points for Walker.
