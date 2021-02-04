Gavin Harris scored 37 points as Walker picked up an 85-82 road win over University High in double overtime on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 64 at the end of regulation and Harris scored eight points in the overtime periods. Bradon Bardales added a trey in the second overtime
Walker's Warren Young Jr., who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, played roughly a minute in the first overtime because of cramping.
Donald Butler added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.
