Hathaway held Holden to single-digit scoring in two quarters to spark a 62-35 win over the Rockets.
Hathaway led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime before outscoring the Rockets 19-7 in the third quarter.
Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 14 points, while Steve Garcia added 10, including two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
