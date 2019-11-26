LIVINGSTON – It’s rare Doyle basketball coach Daniel Kennedy witnesses his team winning many battles above the rim.
Not only did the Tigers do it once against visiting Class 5A opponent Live Oak, but twice and nearly brought the Doyle Elementary gym down with it.
Doyle erased a one-point deficit on an alley-oop dunk when Braden Keen fed John Barrios in the final two minutes of Tuesday’s final game of the Tigers own tournament game.
Twenty-four seconds later leading scorer Andrew Yuratich rebounded the missed shot of a teammate with an emphatic follow slam that sent a jolt of energy not only through his teammates, but the purple-and-gold clad fans as well.
That stretch of play near the end of the third quarter served as a catalyst in Doyle taking the lead for good and the Tigers also relied on solid free throw shooting in the final quarter for a 62-53 victory over Live Oak.
“I told the kids that the momentum changed in the game after those two plays happened,” Kennedy said. “The first was a play we executed, the second was a hustle play. Those two plays obviously gave us all the momentum and we were able to stretch it out and hold on making free throws.”
Yuratich finished with a game-high 24 points to lead Doyle (4-1) which also got 16 from Barrios, including 13 in the second half.
The Tigers took advantage of their free throw shooting to cement the victory, making 21 of 25 attempts compared to just 2-of-4 for shooting for the Eagles (0-3), who played without leading scorer Lawrence Pierre. Fellow senior Darian Ricard started and scored three points but left the game midway through the first quarter because of a lingering ankle injury.
“I thought we played hard,” Live Oak John Capps said. “They stretched it out on us, we could have folded, and they could have run away with it and I’m proud of my guys for not allowing that to happen.
“They even fought back and had the lead for a little while,” Capps said. “They’re a good team. They’re solid for 2A. I was worried about them even if we had all of our guys and if we didn’t have out guys, I was even more worried.”
Yuratich made three 3-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high total during a 23-11 blitz in the first quarter.
Tigers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run and Barrios’ free throw pushed his team’s lead to 24-11 – their biggest of the game – when Live Oak closed to 31-25 at halftime with an 8-3 run that Byron Smith started with a 3-pointer and Chase Vallot ended with another 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.
The Eagles tied the game at 32-32 on Amar Pink’s pass to C.J. Davis for a layup followed by Ahmad Pink’s layup on an assist from Bret McCoy for a 34-32 lead – their first of the game.
The fourth 3-pointer from Yuratich with 4:34 left in the third quarter sparked a stretch of four lead changes over a 1 minute, 26 second span – highlighted by Keen’s pass to Barrios for a dunk.
Yuratich then got into the act, slamming home a missed shot for a 41-38 lead with 1:44 to go.
“It got us all fired up,” Yuratich said of the two dunks. “We were struggling a little on the defensive end and that and made us want to get down and play defense. It boosted our offense. Everyone found something in them to keep going and give up. Everything started going our way.”
Yuratich ended the quarter with a driving layup for a 45-41 lead which Doyle increased to 51-43 with 5:11 to play on Barrios’ two free throws.
Live Oak, which shot 42% percent (23 of 55) for the game, had a four-point trip when Ahmad Pink was credited with an offensive tip-in and Smith added a pair of free throws, drawing the Eagles to within 51-47 with 4:08 remaining.
The two teams combined for five turnovers and went scoreless for more than two minutes but Live Oak, which missed seven of its last eight field goal attempts, could never get closer than four points (53-49).
Doyle, which shot 47% (8 of 17) in the second half, scored seven straight points and outscored Live Oak 9-4 over the last 1:04.
Live Oak was led by Amar Pink’s 14 and Smith’s 11.
“Our guys knew they were short-handed,” Kennedy said of Live Oak. “We knew two of their better players weren’t in the game, but we still had to go out and compete at a high level and I was proud of our guys for their effort. I thought it was a good team effort.”
