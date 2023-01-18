Holden held off a fourth-quarter rally by Springfield to notch a 68-66 win Tuesday at Springfield.
The Rockets led 50-44 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs closed with a 22-18 run.
Holden held off a fourth-quarter rally by Springfield to notch a 68-66 win Tuesday at Springfield.
The Rockets led 50-44 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs closed with a 22-18 run.
Holden led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime.
Abrahm Puma led Holden with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jake Forbes scored 18. Steve Garcia chipped in 13 points with three 3-pointers.
Dequane Davis led Springfield with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Tabias Magee added 17 with two 3-pointers. Rowen Harris scored 16 with four 3-pointers.
Seven players scored for Springfield, which hit eight 3-pointers and went 14-for-21 from the line. Holden had six treys while going 16-for-29 from the line.
