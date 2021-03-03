J.S. Clark put together a big third quarter then held off Holden in the fourth quarter, picking up a 60-55 win over the Rockets in Class B regional playoff action on the road Tuesday.
J.S. Clark led 23-22 at halftime and outscored the Rockets 25-12 in the third quarter.
D'Marcus Fugett and Trevor Daughtery each scored nine points in the quarter for the Bulldogs.
Holden responded with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter with Jake Forbes and Nick Forbes each scoring seven points.
Jake Forbes led the Rockets with 16 points, while Dylan Gueldner scored 14 and Nick Forbes 13.
Fugett, who had 20 points, scored 10 in the first quarter as the Bulldogs led 16-10. Holden answered with a 12-7 run to cut the lead at halftime.
The Rockets went 12-for-20 at the line, while Clark was 13-for-23.
