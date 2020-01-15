Holden got off to a quick start on its way to a 76-32 win over Maurepas to open District 7-B play at Holden on Tuesday.
The Rockets opened the game with a 25-7 run and led 41-14 at halftime.
Holden extended the lead to 69-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Hartland Litolff led the Rockets with 14 points, Dylan Gueldner added 13 points, Braeden Wascom added 12 points and Hunter Lewis chipped in 11.
Maurepas, which hit five 3-pointers, was led by Colby Penalber's 12 points, including two treys. Josh Hanna had six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Coy Delatte scored five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.