Twelve players scored as Holden cruised to a 72-10 win over Maurepas in District 7-B play at Maurepas on Friday.
Dylan Gueldner scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter and Nick Forbes scored all of his seven points in the same span as the Rockets led 27-2 after the first quarter.
Holden expanded the lead to 51-7 at halftime.
Shelby Hood and Hunter Lewis each scored eight points, while Dylan Badham and Braeden Wascom each had seven points for the Rockets.
Prestin Vicknair and Brenden Scuderi each scored three points for Maurepas, while Colby Penalber and Ryan Taylor each scored two.
