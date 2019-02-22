HOLDEN – The Holden Rockets' 64-48 win over Lacassine in the Class B bi-district playoffs at the Holden gym Friday night was a long time coming.
Nine years in fact, as Friday's victory was Holden's first in the playoffs since a 72-54 win over Quitman in the opening round in 2010.
But for the Rocket seniors, it was a night they had been dreaming about for the past seven years.
“It means everything,” said Cole Forbes, who led all scorers with 21 points for Holden. “Me, John (Sharp), Landon (Slocum), Layne (Sykes), we've all been here since the fifth grade and this is what we've dreamed about right here.”
No. 13 Holden (24-14) will next play No. 4 Weston, a 66-33 winner over No. 29 Maurepas, in the regionals next week.
The Rockets first had to overcome some early jitters Friday in order to advance. Lacassine (14-24) jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the 3:42 mark behind a pair of 3-pointers by Kobe Miller. But Sykes hit a 3 and Forbes connected on a pair of free throws as Holden finished the quarter on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 14.
“I think since we had the first playoff game at home, we had some kind of playoff jitters and it took us a while to get warmed up a little bit,” Forbes said. “As the game wore on, we started getting warmed up a little bit and started getting in our rhythm.”
The Cardinals took their final lead at 18-17 on a Ethan Corken layup with 5:26 left in the half. Nick Forbes countered with a 3-pointer with 4:33 remaining. That was the start of an 11-0 Holden run. Forbes flashed in for a steal at midcourt and Dylan Gueldner hit a jumper from the right wing to put the Rockets up 28-18 at the 2:17 mark.
Miller connected on a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 28-23 but Gueldner scored off a pair of Sykes passes in the final minute as Holden took a 32-24 lead in to the half.
“That start was shaky,” Holden coach Kenny Almond said. “They were hitting shots and we switched. We were going to box No. 3 (Nelson Freeman) and we switched really quick to No. 24 (Miller) and John Sharp did a great job on him tonight. That slowed that down and from there, we did some things that we haven't done defensively and offensively. They really wanted to win this game bad.”
Lacassine trimmed the deficit to 32-29 on a Lake Corbello jumper with 5:45 left in the third, but Sharp hit a jumper and Forbes converted a three-point play to push the lead back to 37-29 with 5:06 left. Another three-point play by Forbes and a Sykes layup off a Slocum steal made it 42-31 at the 3:59 mark.
A three-point play by Corbello brought the Cardinals to within 42-36 with 2:36 remaining, but baskets in the paint by Gueldner and Forbes helped Holden take a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets quickly erased any late-game suspense by opening the final period on an 11-1 run. Forbes sparked the surge with a 3-pointer with 5:38 left. Hartland Litolff added a pair of layups to helped Holden go up 60-41 at the 1:39 mark.
Lacassine did not get its first field goal in the period until Blake Broussard connected on a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining.
Gueldner contributed 14 points for Holden while Sykes had 11.
Corbello led Lacassine with 15 points with Miller and Freeman tossing in 11 apiece.
Sykes said he hopes Friday's win is just the start for the Rockets.
“We just want to change something for the better for future teams,” Sykes said. “If we don't make it to the state championship game, hopefully the next team does.”
