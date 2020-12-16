SPRINGFIELD – Holden basketball coach Landon DuBois was hoping his team might be turning things around after the Rockets’ effort in the Anacoco Tournament over the weekend.
Based on the team’s effort against Springfield on Tuesday, he might be right – at least to an extent.
Holden got rolling early and never looked back in picking up a 66-45 win at Springfield.
“We really picked up some momentum this weekend – felt like we played much better defense,” DuBois said. “I felt like we played much better defense tonight. We gave up some bad transition buckets. That’s more bad offense than it really is bad defense, though. We did some stuff tonight that was really good, and we did some stuff tonight we really need to clean up too if we’re going to be a deep playoff team. But I definitely feel like we’re starting to kind of put it together after being in quarantine. It feels like we’re just finally starting to find our rhythm a little bit.”
Springfield dropped to 2-3 in its first game in over two weeks after the team was in COVID-19 quarantine.
“What hurt us was not being able to practice and be together during that time because we’ve got a very young team, and we’re trying to play with some pressing and that and trying to get guys to understand their positions and rotations and that,” Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher said. “That stuff hurts. More than just the game itself is knowing what to do on offense, defense rotations and things.”
The Rockets (5-5) opened the game with a 15-5 run, capped by Coley Courtney’s three-point play.
Matt Grace’s basket stopped the run, but Braeden Wascom’s 3-pointer keyed a 5-0 burst to close out the first quarter, putting the Rockets ahead 18-7.
The Rockets worked their transition game, with Dylan Gueldner’s layup pushing the lead to 24-9.
“That’s what we want to do,” DuBois said. “We want to play fast. That’s our goal. We played fast last year. I told the boys during quarantine that our goal was to play even faster this year. We haven’t had a chance to do that because we haven’t really defended the ball really well. You can’t get out in transition when you’re always getting out from under the bucket, but this weekend and then again today, we were able to get some stops, get some good rebounds and get the ball out in transition a little bit. That definitely helps, I think. It’s a lot easier to score when there’s nobody down there playing defense …”
Springfield got within 28-14, but Grace, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, got a technical foul for hanging on the rim after a steal. That enabled Steve Garcia to hit two free throws and Jake Forbes to collect an inside basket to make the score 32-16 before the Rockets went into halftime with a 36-20 lead.
Forbes finished with 12 points, including eight in the second quarter as part of a 6-for-6 effort from the line.
“I struggled early in the year to knock my free throws down, so I’ve been working on them,” Forbes said. “When I go to the line, it just gives me a chance to get focused and get in a rhythm offensively …”
Grace’s 3-pointer cut the advantage to 36-23, but the Rockets began to work their inside game with Gueldner, Forbes and Dylan Bradham scoring all of Holden’s eight points in the quarter.
“We’ve been focused on defense and rebounding a lot, so when we on transition, most of the time me and Jake, we’ve got two big guys, most teams don’t have that, so me and him, we’ve been playing with each other for a while, so we just work it back and forth,” Gueldner said after finishing with 16 points. “We’ve got good chemistry.”
It’s a formula DuBois hopes will continue to work, and maybe evolve, for the Rockets.
“We know what Dylan Gueldner brings,” DuBois said. “He’s been playing since he was in the eighth grade. He’s a volume scorer. He’s going to be in double-digits nearly every night. It’s very rare that he doesn’t score, but starting to get some points out of Jake is a big deal. He’s kind of coming into himself as a sophomore, and if we can really get him going inside, because Dylan’s got a little shot on him too. If we can get (Forbes) going and maybe push Dylan out a little bit more and let him work off the dribble some, I think that’s going to be a huge deal for us, for sure.”
Holden led 44-25 before Springfield closed the quarter with a 5-0 burst.
Courtney, who finished with 13 points, had a 3-pointer and a three-point play as part of a run that extended the lead to 54-32.
Springfield got within 58-43 on Grace’s 3-pointer, but Holden went back to its inside game while taking advantage of Springfield turnovers to close the game with an 8-2 run.
“It’s the same thing when we played last game, they just killed us on the inside,” Dreher said. “We lost our big guy (Tyler Gardner) early, so that hurt us with a little size. We’re not a real tough, physical team, and we have to be able to control the pain and rebound the basketball …”
“We’ve got to find a couple things to keep working on, and for us, the easiest thing to fix hopefully, is defense,” Dreher continued. “We have some athletes, and they’ve got to learn to defend and how hard you have to play. You’ve got to take some charges and keep people out of the paint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.