The Holden boys basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend to win the Simpson tournament to open the season.
Holden picked up a 55-53 win over Hicks and defeated Simpson 64-54 to win the tournament title.
“Those wins are huge because I think both of those teams are really good playoff caliber teams,” first-year Holden coach Landon DuBois said via text. “It honestly puts us ahead developmentally of where I projected us to be at this point and there’s still a ton we have to clean up and get better at. Of course it’s just one weekend but we couldn’t ask for a better start to the year.”
Hartland Litolff was the tournament’s most valuable player, and Nick Forbes made the all-tournament team.
HOLDEN 64, SIMPSON 54
The Rockets went 11-for-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, including a 7-for-9 effort from Forbes, who scored all 11 of his points in the final quarter.
Simpson cut the lead to two at one point in the second half after Holden led 24-7 in the first quarter behind 11 points from Dylan Gueldner and pushed the advantage to 40-19 at halftime.
Gueldner finished with 16 points, Litolff added 12 and Coley Courtney scored 10.
HOLDEN 55, HICKS 53
Litolff finished with 21 points helping the Rockets overcome an 30-19 halftime deficit.
Forbes hit a pair of free throws to pull Holden to within 49-47, and Litolff’s layup tied the game at 49 with 1:20 to play.
Baskets by Litolff and Forbes gave the Rockets a 53-49 lead before Hicks got a layup to cut it to 53-51. Litolff missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Jake Forbes pulled down the rebound and passed to Nick Forbes, who was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Nick Forbes and Gueldner each finished with 14 points.
