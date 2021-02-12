The Holden basketball team completed an undefeated run in District 7-B play with a 55-38 victory over Christ Episcopal on Friday.
Holden (15-11, 6-0) led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter with Coley Courtney scoring all 12 of his points.
The Rockets pushed the lead to 33-1 at halftime.
Dylan Gueldner and Jake Forbes each had 11 points for the Rockets.
