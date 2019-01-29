HOLDEN – No, Holden didn’t win its District 7-B game with Crescent City Baptist.
The Rockets held their own for a while before Crescent City pulled away for an 82-62 win Tuesday at Holden.
“If we play a team that’s that tall, that quick, that fast, it’s very difficult to win, and we didn’t do bad,” Holden coach Kenny Almond said after the Pioneers had four players score in double digits. “I’m not disappointed in our team. We made mistakes, and we’ve got to get better at some things. But hey, we’ve had a pretty nice little run here.”
The first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie as the Rockets led by three points twice, the last time at 7-4 on Dylan Gueldner’s free throws. But Crescent City’s Aiden Daliet nailed a 3-pointer, and Byron Joshua had a steal and layup to make the score 11-7.
Cole Forbes and Gueldner hit consecutive baskets to tie the game at 11 before the teams traded baskets to end the quarter.
“Whenever we get some shot going like that, we get riled up,” Gueldner said of the first quarter. “Even if they do score, we still just try to stay riled up and stay with each other and get a team win.”
The Rockets were also hampered by early foul trouble as Forbes picked up his third in the first quarter, and Sharp got his third in the second quarter just before Joshua nailed a 3-pointer to give the Pioneers a 21-15 lead.
“It’s real big, because we lose that post connection between me and Cole, and we lose some good defense and hustle with John,” Gueldner said of losing the duo to foul trouble. “It hurts. It hurts.”
Gueldner’s basket got the Rockets within 23-19, but the Pioneers put together a 13-5 run by working the boards and scoring off turnovers to grab a 36-24 lead.
“That was our plan,” said Gueldner, who finished with 20 points. “We wanted to play well. We turned the ball over too much handling, and that’s what hurt us. I think we played good as a team. We should get stronger from here.”
Holden trailed 38-28 at halftime on Layne Sykes’ bucket.
The Rockets trailed 47-34 when Forbes fouled out with 3:44 to play in the third quarter, and the Pioneers took advantage of Holden turnovers to fuel a run which stretched the lead to 57-36 on Jordan Farrell’s steal and feed to Daliet.
Crescent City led 60-38 going into the fourth quarter and 60-40 before the teams traded six straight 3-pointers, with Sykes hitting two for the Rockets and Joshua (three) and Glenn Rhone (one) hitting from long range for the Pioneers while extending the lead to 72-46.
Joshua finished with a game-high 34 points, including four 3-pointers, while Daliet had 15, Ahmad Raymond scored 11 and Jordan Farrell had 10.
“They can do that,” Almond said of the Pioneers’ 3-point-shooting run. “I was waiting for them to do that all night. They’re good. They’re a little better than us. It’s one of those things.”
Sharp fouled out with 3:22 to play and the Rockets trailing 74-49, but Gueldner’s layup keyed a 13-8 run to close out the game in which Nick Forbes and Coley Courtney connected on 3-pointers, and Sykes, who finished with 19 points, completed a three-point play.
“I’m glad coach got to put in some of the sophomores, some of my guys,” Gueldner said. “They came in and made big plays too. They’re not used to that, and they don’t get to play varsity, so it helped us a lot. Even if we did lose, we still got to put some guys in and let them get some experience.”
