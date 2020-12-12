The Holden basketball team picked up a pair of wins in the Anacoco Tournament, defeating Hicks 59-31 and Rosepine 69-35.
HOLDEN 59, HICKS 31
The Rockets used a 23-3 run in the first quarter to take control and led 35-8 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 18 points, Jake Forbes scored 10, Coley Courtney added nine and Nick Forbes had seven.
HOLDEN 69, ROSEPINE 35
The Rockets led 49-17 at halftime, holding Rosepine to single digits in every quarter.
Courtney led with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Gueldner had 14 points and Jake Forbes 12.
