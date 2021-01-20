Holden-Springfield boys Dylan Gueldner, Matt Grace Tobias McGee.JPG
Buy Now

Holden's Dylan Gueldner looks for room as Springfield's Matt Grace (12) and Tobias Magee defend earlier this season.

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

Holden held Mount Hermon to single digits in the first and fourth quarters, helping key a 66-52 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action Tuesday at Holden.

The Rockets led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. Each team scored 22 in the third quarter before Holden closed with a 13-5 run.

Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 23 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter. Coley Courtney added 14 points, while Jake Forbes scored 13.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.