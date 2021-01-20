Holden held Mount Hermon to single digits in the first and fourth quarters, helping key a 66-52 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action Tuesday at Holden.
The Rockets led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. Each team scored 22 in the third quarter before Holden closed with a 13-5 run.
Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 23 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter. Coley Courtney added 14 points, while Jake Forbes scored 13.
