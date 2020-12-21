Nick Forbes hit a 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds left, giving Holden a one-point lead, and Dylan Gueldner and Forbes hit free throws down the stretch, lifting Holden to a 60-55 road win over Northlake Christian on Monday.
Holden trailed 32-30 at halftime and the game was tied 39-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Forbes finished with 13 points, including 11 in the second quarter. Brennan Bankston also had 13 points with eight in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Gueldner scored 12 points, going 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth quarter, while Jake Forbes added 10 points.
