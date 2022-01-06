The Holden boys basketball team rallied for a 51-49 win over St. Joseph's of Plaucheville on the road Wednesday.
The Rockets trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter but pulled ahead 24-23 at halftime and 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dalton Miller had a rebound and putback to put Holden up by seven with about 2:30 to play, and Eldridge Ahumada, Jake Forbes and Steve Garcia hit key free throws down the stretch.
Forbes led the Rockets with 17 points, including nine in the first quarter. Ahumada added 15 and Garcia scored 11.
