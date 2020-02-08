Thirteen players scored as Holden rolled to a 66-24 win over Plainview Saturday at Holden.
The Rockets went on a 24-8 run in the first quarter and led 41-15 at halftime.
Holden, which held Plainview to single-digit scoring in every quarter, stretched the lead to 51-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Hartland Litolff and Dylan Bradham each scored 11 points, Hunter Lewis added 10, while Dylan Gueldner added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.