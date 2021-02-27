Three players scored in double figures, and Holden held Midland to single digits in two quarters to key a 69-33 win over Midland in the opening round of the Class B playoffs Friday at Holden.
The No. 12 Rockets travel to face No. 5 J.S. Clark, which had a bye, in the regional round.
Holden led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter as Dylan Gueldner scored nine points and Nick Forbes added six.
The Rockets stretched the lead to 33-17 at halftime and 53-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Gueldner, who finished with 23 points, had eight in the third quarter.
Jake Forbes added 15 points, while Nick Forbes had 13 and Coley Courtney eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.