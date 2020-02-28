HOLDEN – If the Holden basketball team was looking to put together a gritty effort to honor the style of play of fallen teammate Nathan Raymond, they did it.
A victory, however, didn’t materialize.
No. 17 Florien pulled away for an 87-83 overtime win over the No. 16 Rockets in a Class B first-round playoff game Friday at Holden.
“It hurts,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said after the Rockets played their first game since Raymond was killed in an auto accident on Feb. 16. “You kind of thought, ‘hey we’re going to have this fairy tale kind of start to the playoffs, and we’re going to win this one for Nate’. I know the boys came out with a lot of emotion and a lot energy. I know their buddy’s looking down …. They fought hard and played hard. They played hard enough to win. Unfortunately, Florien played hard enough to win, too and only one of us can walk out of here a winner.”
Florien’s Kaleb Carver missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
The teams traded buckets to open the extra session, and Holden’s Hartland Litolff missed a 3-pointer. After a turnover, Florien’s Jackson Weldon, who scored 34 points, hit a pair of free throws with 1:43 to play, putting the Blackcats up 82-80.
Braylyn Lee’s steal and layup padded the lead, and the Rockets missed multiple shots on a pair of trips down the floor before Hunter Lewis’ free throw with 28 seconds cut the lead to 84-81.
Weldon connected on a pair of free throws with 23.4 seconds to play, and Holden missed another shot before Coley Courtney’s steal led to a basket by Litolff, cutting the lead to 86-83 with 2.5 seconds to play.
Carver was fouled on an in-bounds pass after a Holden timeout and hit a free throw with 1.7 seconds left for the final margin.
The game was tied at 62-62 going into fourth quarter when Lewis took over, scoring eight points to put the Rockets ahead 70-66 before Weldon’s three-point play with 5:11 to play in regulation.
“My teammates started pushing me,” said Lewis, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. “Our boards and our defense kept us up, but not good enough. Overall, I think the boards and us just playing as a team kept us alive. I think definitely Nathan pushed us because he pushed himself during practice, so we wanted to push on like he did.”
The turning point came after Holden’s Nick Forbes hit a 3-pointer and picked up a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct, his second of the game, which resulted in his ejection.
“It’s just going to be a learning experience,” he said after scoring 20 of his 23 points in the first half. “We’re still getting a little older. We’re still a young team and we’re learning. I’m proud of my team because after the (ejection), they kept giving me updates and they were staying right there. They were fighting hard, and that just shows how much we have on our team and how much we’re going to be ready for next year. It hurts that it had to end like this.”
Holden also played without Dylan Gueldner and Dylan Bradham, who are recovering from injuries they suffered in the accident that claimed Raymond’s life. Losing Forbes compounded the situation.
“It’s huge,” DuBois said. “He’s our main guy point guard-wise. He calms things down. Even when he’s losing his own mind, I can usually get him to settle down and settle us down. I thought Coley came in afterwards and did a great job in handling it, but when we don’t have kind of that dynamic duo between the two of them where they’re able to kind of feed off each other, it puts a lot of pressure on those shoulders as a guard.”
Holden led by five twice – the last time on a basket by Lewis for a 77-72 lead – before a free throw by Holden’s Jake Forbes put the Rockets ahead 78-74 with 55.7 seconds to play.
Weldon’s free throws cut the lead to 78-76, and Lee came up with a steal, but Florien was unable to convert after Gage Remedies missed a jumper.
Jake Forbes was fouled but missed both free throws with 21.9 seconds left setting up Weldon’s basket with 9.4 seconds left to tie the score at 78-78.
Carver went for a steal on the in-bounds pass and Jake Forbes came up with the loose ball but was called for a travel, enabling Florien to call a timeout with 4.8 seconds left. That led to Carver’s missed 3-pointer, sending the game into overtime.
The Rockets led 48-40 at halftime and 51-43 on Litolff’s transition basket before Florien went on a 16-4 run to pull ahead 59-55 on Micah Sparks’ basket.
Holden battled back to tie the score twice, with Coley Courtney’s jumper knotting the score at 62-62 heading into the fourth quarter.
Courtney finished with 15 points.
Holden came out on a roll to open the game, forcing Florien turnovers and working its transition game to open a 17-6 lead on Nick Forbes’ 3-pointer.
“We were ready to play,” Nick Forbes said. “Everybody knows we’re playing for Nathan, and that’s who we really wanted to get this win for. It’s not that we feel like we let him down. It’s just that we really wanted a win of him because I know he would give everything he had. I think we did that.”
Florien, however, chipped away, cutting the lead to 27-20 on Remedies’ 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
The Blackcats hit two 3-pointers during a 10-1 run to start the second quarter, which put them ahead 30-28. Holden, however, scored the next 10 points, with Litolff’s layup capping the run for a 38-30 lead.
“I was waiting for it,” Litolff said of Florien’s comeback. “Basketball’s a game of runs, and so they’re going to get it at some point. It’s just, you’ve got to stop it as soon as you can. I think by the time we did realize, it was just too late. The score at the end of the first, that was great, and then we just never were able to stop it long enough. They beat us in every quarter (in scoring) except for the first. You can’t win one quarter.”
It was the Rockets’ first game in two weeks, and Litolff, who finished with 22 points, said the pace of the game may have had an impact on the team as well.
“If you look at the speed that we were playing at, it’s been over a month since we’ve done that,” he said. “Probably Runnels is the last time we played like that. That matters.”
Florien got as close as six points before Shelby Hood’s basket kicked the lead to 44-34. Nick Forbes’ basket put Holden ahead 48-40 at halftime.
“I’m proud of them,” DuBois said. “I’m proud of their effort. I’m proud of how they handled adversity though this last two weeks. I’m just proud of their character and the young men their growing up to be. I’ve had the privilege of coaching this group since they were in the sixth grade. You really don’t know what you’ve got until they go through something. This has been a tragedy, but it’s really shown how strong these kids are.”
