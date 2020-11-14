The Holden basketball team opened its season going 1-1 in the Plainview Tournament.
The Rockets picked up a 69-56 win over Elizabeth on Friday before Pitkin scored a 79-56 victory over the Rockets on Saturday.
HOLDEN 69, ELIZABETH 56
The Rockets trailed by 15 late in the second quarter and went into halftime behind 40-29 but held Elizabeth to single digits in the third and fourth quarter.
Holden led 50-49 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Elizabeth 19-7 in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 15 points, Nick Forbes add 14, Brennan Bankston scored 13 and Steve Garcia chipped in 12.
PITKIN 79, HOLDEN 56
Pitkin led 30-28 at halftime and outscored the Rockets 26-13 in the third quarter to pull away.
Coley Courtney had 13 points for the Rockets and Braeden Wascom added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.