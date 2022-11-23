LIVINGSTON – The Holden and Springfield boys basketball teams picked up big wins, while St. Amant got off to a fast start to top Doyle on the final day of the Doyle Tournament at the Doyle Elementary gym on Tuesday.
Holden fought for a 50-46 win over Northlake Christian to give the Rockets a 6-5 record heading into the Thanksgiving break.
“This is huge,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said after the Rockets got the win to finish 1-1 in the tournament. “We have traditionally not played well through this Thanksgiving break for whatever reason, whether it be early morning tournament games or not being in school, but I felt like the last two games, we came out and we played well.”
Meanwhile, Springfield put together a solid second half to pull away for a 45-34 win over Glen Oaks.
In Tuesday’s nightcap, St. Amant picked up a 76-55 win over Doyle.
“We’ve got to get a lot better,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after the Tigers played without Boaz Kennedy, who was out with an injury. “We’re a young team, and a not very deep team – small – so we have a lot of obstacles that we’re trying to overcome, and being a little more short-handed with an injury doesn’t help, but it’s just giving some other guys some opportunity to step up and prove what they can do and to hopefully develop us a little more depth as we go down the road. I thought we competed well in spurts, but only in spurts. We weren’t mentally tough enough to sustain it for four quarters.”
HOLDEN 50, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 46
The Rockets snapped a 19-19 tie at halftime with a 14-10 run in the third quarter that ultimately made the difference in the game.
Steve Garcia scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, with six in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
“One of the big things we want to work on is we just want to be physical,” DuBois said. “We want to be physical. We want to be tough. Some people don’t believe it, but basketball’s a contact sport, and we want to kind of set the tone in that. I felt like (Tuesday), we did a really good job of that. We were strong defensively. We got after people. I thought we did a good job of pressuring Northlake, and putting them in some bad spots.”
Jake Forbes, who finished with 15 points, scored seven in the fourth quarter and went 7-for-8 from the line in the game.
“I thought we locked in defensively,” Forbes said. “We struggled at times offensively, and then we kind of spread the ball. Nobody went off today. We had a bunch of guys score. That’s going to be huge for us at times, because we have a bunch of guys who can score at times, so it allows them not to key in on one guy.”
The Rockets went 11-for-13 from the line in the game, following a 21-for-26 effort against St. Amant on Monday.
“Our free-throw percentage has shot up greatly these last two days,” DuBois said with a laugh. “That’s been important. I’ve enjoyed that.”
Tyler Thompson added eight points for Holden.
Cameron Short led Northlake with 23 points as the Wolverines went 10-for-12 from the line with six 3-pointers.
“No. 1 (Short) scored a bunch of points, but I felt like the majority of his shots were contested shots,” DuBois said. “He made some really nice plays, but they were contested. It was still solid defense in front of him. Late in the game, we kind of took it to the rim, and got into the body of their defense, and I felt like that was a huge turning point. We’ve had tendency to want to fall in love with the three-ball some, and (Tuesday) we didn’t, which I think was huge for us.”
SPRINGFIELD 45, GLEN OAKS 34
The Bulldogs trailed 16-10 at halftime but got a boost from Rowen Harris, who scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers, helping Springfield take a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Springfield’s Tyler Gardner scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs closed with an 18-10 run.
Dequane Davis scored 12 points with three 3-pointers as the Bulldogs went 7-for-11 from the line.
ST. AMANT 76, DOYLE 55
The Gators led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 29-18 Jermichael Millien’s 3-pointer and a free throw.
“They guarded and pressured us really well, forced us to do some things that we’re not comfortable doing and that’s a good thing for us to get that exposed,” Kennedy said. “I say it’s a good thing for us, but only if they can accept it. That’s what I told them in the locker room – if we’re not man enough to look in the mirror and say, ‘hey, this is what I didn’t do well. These are some decisions that I made’, and I said ‘if you can’t accept that own criticism from yourself, then we’re not going to get any better over the whole course of the season.
Consecutive baskets by Payton Jones and Cody Lovett cut the lead to 29-22 before Millien’s steal and layup gave St. Amant a 37-25 lead at halftime.
Lovett led the Tigers with 15 points, while Jones added 13 as Doyle’s starting lineup featured one senior, three juniors and an eighth-grader, leaving the team with a senior and freshmen remaining on the bench.
“I don’t mind being young,” Kennedy said. “We just need to be tougher, and we’ll get there.”
In the third quarter, Jones had a basket to get Doyle within 39-31, then St. Amant’s LeTavian Crockett and Doyle’s Jachin Kennedy traded 3-pointers making the score 42-34.
An inside bucket by St. Amant’s Landon Brown keyed a run that extended the lead to 51-37 before the Gators went into the fourth quarter with a 53-42 lead.
Doyle trailed 55-44 when the Gators put the game out of reach with an 8-2 burst that featured a pair of steals for layups by Crockett and Millien.
“It’s just not being mentally tough and playing tough through stretches of the game,” Kennedy said. “You compete well, but you can’t compete well for three minutes and then have a minute stretch where you just let them go on 6-0 runs because of your own mistakes.”
St. Amant led by 17 three times – the last at 69-52 – before Doyle’s Parker Taylor hit a 3-pointer.
Millen had a steal and layup, and the Gators scored the game’s final seven points.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared,” Kennedy said. “Our defensive rotation at times tonight was pretty awful, but all of us need to do a better job of working to get better, and if we do that over the course of the season, I think by the end, we can really be a gritty, tough matchup for somebody.”
