HHS Homecoming 2022-23 Jake Forbes

Holden's Jake Forbes drives up the court against Rosenwald Collegiate Academy.

 Renee Glascock | The News

LIVINGSTON – The Holden and Springfield boys basketball teams picked up big wins, while St. Amant got off to a fast start to top Doyle on the final day of the Doyle Tournament at the Doyle Elementary gym on Tuesday.

Holden fought for a 50-46 win over Northlake Christian to give the Rockets a 6-5 record heading into the Thanksgiving break.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.