Holden used a big third quarter to pull away for a 72-56 win over Springfield at Holden on Friday.
The Rockets (2-2) led 17-14 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime before going on a 26-12 run in the third quarter.
Springfield (2-1) closed with a 23-14 run.
Holden, which hit eight 3-pointers, was led by Nick Forbes with 18 points. Dylan Gueldner added 12 points and Braeden Wascom chipped in 11 as nine players scored.
Amir Chaney, Matt Grace and Ivan Fletcher each had 11 points, with Chaney, Fletcher and Grace each connecting on three 3-pointers.
