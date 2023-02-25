Holden built a big lead and held off a comeback attempt to pick up an 82-75 win over Bell City in the opening round of the Division V non-select playoffs Friday at Holden.
The No. 13-seeded Rockets travel to face No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman, which had a bye, in the regional round of the playoffs.
In Division III non-select playoff action, No. 16 Mansfield picked up a 72-49 win over No. 17 Doyle.
Jake Forbes scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter as the Rockets led 23-18 and extended the advantage to 38-30 at halftime.
Dalton Miller scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter for Holden, which led 62-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Bell City, which hit 11 3-pointers and went 10-for-14 from the line, outscored Holden 32-20 in the fourth quarter.
Abrahm Puma added 14 points for Holden, while Brody Miller added 12.
Bell City had four players in double digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.