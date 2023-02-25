HHS vs DHS boys Jake Forbes, Payton Jones

Holden's Jake Forbes (42) charges to the goal as Doyle's Payton Jones (22) attempts the block.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Holden built a big lead and held off a comeback attempt to pick up an 82-75 win over Bell City in the opening round of the Division V non-select playoffs Friday at Holden.

The No. 13-seeded Rockets travel to face No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman, which had a bye, in the regional round of the playoffs.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.