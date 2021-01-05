Jake Forbes scored 20 points, helping spark Holden to a 63-52 road win over Varnado on Monday.
The Rockets led 32-18 at halftime and 49-30 heading into the fourth quarter before Varnado made a late run.
Forbes scored 10 of his points in the third quarter, while Nick Forbes added 15 points, going 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. He went 8-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Gueldner added 11 points for the Rockets.
