The Holden boys basketball team captured its second straight District 7-B championship, rallying for a 40-34 win over Christ Episcopal at Holden on Friday.
"This was definitely part of the goals," Holden coach Landon DuBois said. "In order to set us up in a good spot (in the power rankings), we knew we needed the point from winning district. We really wanted to go out there and do it, and honestly, when we started this whole process back in June, who would have really thought that team in June would be sitting where they're at now?"
"For this group to step up and do what they've done is kind of special because, let's be honest, we're not the most talented group of kids, but they play really, really hard," DuBois continued. "They've bought into playing defense and those things, and it's kind of set them up for some good stuff."
In other action, nine players scored for Doyle in a 64-42 win over Springfield, while Edward Allison scored 33 points in a 68-64 road win over Northlake Christian.
HOLDEN 40, CHRIST EPISCOPAL 34
The Rockets trailed 15-13 at halftime but chipped away, grabbing a 28-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Holden (14-10) closed with a 12-7 run, with Steve Garcia hitting Daniel Contreras on a cross-court pass for a basket to put the Rockets up by three. Jake Forbes hit two free throws and Eldridge Ahumada connected on another to cap the win.
"Daniel Contreras, he stepped out and brought a bunch of energy off the bench getting after it," DuBois said. "He got a couple of big steals in the second half to kind of spark us a little run. He was a big difference-maker for sure."
Forbes led Holden with 15 points, going 4-for-4 from the line, while Garcia added 10 points.
"It was a fun game," DuBois said. "There wasn't a whole lot of offense. Both teams kind of struggled to score a little bit, but there was a lot of good defense. If you enjoy that, it was fun to watch."
Holden was 10-for-16 from the line, while Christ Episcopal was 6-for-12.
"We're sitting in a good spot," DuBois said. "We don't have the greatest record, but we frontloaded our schedule kind of knowing the district schedule was going to be a little weak, so that's kind of helped us out in the long run. Even some of our losses don't hurt us as bad when it comes to power points, simply because those teams have a bunch of wins."
DOYLE 64, SPRINGFIELD 42
No players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who trailed 25-21 at halftime.
Doyle broke the game open with a 23-9 run in the third quarter, with Payton Jones scoring 12 of his 19 points.
Champ Morales added 11 points for Doyle which went 16-for-25 from the line.
Kobe Dykes and Amir Chaney each had nine for Springfield, while Owen Hodges added nine.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 68, NORTHLAKE 64
The Lions led 34-32 at halftime and put together ad 20-9 run in the third quarter with Allison scoring 14 points.
Northlake, which had four players in double figures and hit 12 3-pointers, countered with a 23-14 run in the fourth quarter.
Draven Smith added 18 points, and Will McMorris scored 17.
