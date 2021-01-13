MAUREPAS – Holden basketball coach Landon DuBois knows exactly what Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey is going through.
He’s been there before.
Holden’s veteran team was too much for the youthful Wolves, holding Maurepas to three points in the second half in picking up a 3-18 win in the District 7-B opener for both teams on Tuesday at Maurepas.
“Maurepas is a young team,” DuBois said after his team moved to 10-6 and 1-0. “They’re trying to find some stuff to go right for them. We understand that. It wasn’t that long ago we were in those situations. They’re just trying to figure some stuff out. We’re lucky enough we have seven seniors. We have some depth, some varsity veterans, I guess you’d say. Tonight went kind of like we planned. We got a lot of guys in there, got a chance to look at some guy who maybe don’t get a ton of minutes when a game gets into crunch time.”
Meanwhile, Dawsey’s team is still finding its way.
“Basically for us and our team, it comes down to just a lack of knowledge of the game and how to play it,” Dawsey said after his team dropped to 2-14 and 0-1. “You can really tell his (DuBois’) guys are in the right spots at the right time, whereas we’re a half-second or whole second behind. When you’re a half-second behind, that gives them a slight opening so they can take those more open layups than we had those contested shots.”
The Rockets went on an 11-0 run to open the game, capped by Nick Forbes’ layup off a turnover.
From there, Maurepas got 3-pointers from Gavin Reine and Josh Hanna, cutting the lead to 15-6 before Jake Forbes’ putback gave Holden a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We put a lot of focus at the start of this year on the offensive side of the ball, and then about Thanksgiving, we’ve really started to put that focus to try to put some pressure and get up, get into people, get into pass lanes and guard some people,” DuBois said. “We’re starting to make some strides there. It’s still a long ways away, but we’re starting to make steps in the right direction. Tonight was a good step in the right direction.”
DuBois went to his bench to start the second quarter, putting in a new set of starters.
Dylan Bradham did most of the damage for the Rockets in the quarter, seven of his 15 points, helping Holden stretch the lead to 31-10.
“We don’t get to do that very often, so it is good to be able to get everybody in,” DuBois said of going deep into his bench. “We kind of set goals every game – game inside the game type stuff – and we were able make all those happen …”
Maurepas’ Colby Penalber and Prestin Vicknair hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the advantage to 31-15, but Steve Garcia’s three-point play started a 5-0 burst by the Rockets to close out the half.
“We shot the ball well in the first half,” Dawsey said. “I think we were about 3 percent, but we didn’t shoot enough. For us as a team, we know how small we are. We know how tough it is just going to be to lock somebody down, so our mentality is we’ve got to learn how to outscore people. Yes, it’s going to start on the defense. Defense is going to win us games, but we’ve got to be able to outscore people, and without shooting the ball, it’s hard to outscore somebody. I think we had 13 shots and 12 turnovers. It’s not a really good ratio.”
Forbes’ steal and layup put Holden ahead 44-15 before Brenden Scuderi’s basket accounted for the Wolves’ only points of the quarter.
Braeden Wascom’s 3-pointer keyed a 7-0 run by Holden to give the Rockets a 51-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Shelby Hood hit a 3-pointer, and Bradham scored six straight points to open the fourth quarter, helping stretch the lead to 60-17.
Maurepas’ lone point in the quarter came on a free throw by Jordan LeBlanc before Holden scored the game’s final four points.
Coley Courtney and Wascom each had nine points, while Dylan Gueldner scored eight for the Rockets as 10 players scored.
“We did not run our offense the way that it’s supposed to be run, and so when we aren’t doing what we’re being coached, that does not put us in a very good position, and it showed,” Dawsey said. “I like the effort that our guys gave in the first half, but I’m still looking for five that are going to give it all that they’ve got while they’re on the court, and that’s what we’re looking for here.”
