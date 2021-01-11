While eating lunch the day after Doyle’s 95-62 win over Logansport in the Logansport Tournament, the Tigers’ Logan Turner put coach Daniel Kennedy on the spot a little bit.
Turner told Kennedy that he coached him on a Livingston Parish Recreation basketball team growing up.
“He told me the team he was on, and I don’t even remember him,” Kennedy said. “I told him that. I said ‘I don’t even remember you being a part of the team.’ He wasn’t very good. He was just a little kid that was out there.”
Things have changed since then, with Turner becoming a big part of the Doyle program’s success over the past few seasons, with the highlight so far coming in Doyle’s victory over Logansport last Friday, in which Turner hit 10 3-pointers as part of a 37-point game.
“I know who he is now, for sure,” Kennedy said.
The Tigers got rolling early in the game, with Turner hitting four treys during a 26-9 run in the first quarter.
“They kind of played some zone, and we were able to move the ball and him get some open looks in the zone,” Kennedy said. “We were pressing early on and really jumped on them. I think we were up 18-0 … in the first three minutes. I think two of his threes were early on just off of steals and we kicked it to him.”
“You could kind of tell early on,” Kennedy continued. “I think once he hit two or three, you could just kind of tell, ‘hey, if they let him shoot, this is going to be ugly.’ We didn’t run anything special for him. His teammates just really did a good job of finding him.”
Turner has helped key runs for the Tigers before with his outside shooting, but he said the type of success he had shooting against Logansport was something different.
“I had four at one point, and I just knew I had something going on this game, like one of my spurts, so I just kept on shooting, trying to get open and shoot the ball with confidence,” Turner said.
Turner hit three more treys in the second quarter and had 24 points at halftime, which Kennedy said started drawing more attention – and not just from the opponents.
“He must have hit five or six in a row without missing,” Kennedy said. “Even the referee … stopped by the bench and said, ‘man, what is going on? I have never seen this before.’”
“You know he can really shoot the basketball,” Kennedy continued. “That’s not a secret, but to see him get as hot as he did and hit as many in a row, it was special. It really was.”
Even as well as he was shooting, Turner said he really didn’t comprehend what was happening until halftime.
“It was about halftime when I figured it out,” Turner said. “I went into halftime with, I think, seven. I had people telling me. Everybody was freaking out. Everybody was just saying, ‘just give it to Turner …’”
Kennedy said that’s exactly what Turner’s teammates set out to do. He hit three more 3-pointers as part of an 11-point third quarter, putting the Tigers up 74-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
“They were trying to feed him the ball,” Kennedy said. “I had to tell them, ‘hey, we’re still playing basketball. We’re not just trying to watch Logan shoot the ball.’ They were like, ‘coach, let him score 50 points. We want him to score 50.’ I was like, ‘I’m not stopping him, I’m just telling you, we’ve still got to play basketball the right way.’”
Turner gave a lot of the credit for his performance to his teammates and to Kennedy.
“They started guarding me a little harder, but my teammates just started setting me screens and stuff,” Turner said. “It just made it a little easier, but it really didn’t stop me. I had a good night.”
“It feels really good,” Turner continued. “I never felt like that before, and they just trust me. I have some good teammates. Coach Kennedy just gives me the green light to shoot those kinds of shots, and I’m very fortunate to have a coach like him.”
Turner had two points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers hit 16 3-pointers in the game, with Andrew Yuratich adding four as part of a 21-point effort.
After reflecting on last Friday’s game and his days playing LPR ball, where he was a post player, Turner said it’s been quite a journey.
“I told him (Kennedy) when I was in ninth grade I wanted to be a shooting guard because I didn’t grow and everybody else was shooting up,” Turner said with a laugh.
To say it’s worked out for all parties would be an understatement of sorts, with Turner giving credit to his father, Matthew, for helping him develop his shot during backyard practice sessions.
“It’s been a lot of practice, mainly my dad (Matthew),” Turner said. “He taught me a lot because that’s what he played when he was in high school, and he taught me his shot. I fell in love with it. I love shooting guard position more than the post to be honest.”
In turn, Kennedy said Logan Turner has continued to hone his craft, resulting in his performance against Logansport.
“Over his last few years, he has really put in a lot of extra time staying after practice or coming up (to the gym) on days we have off, just really putting extra time in,” Kennedy said. “He shoots it well in practice every day, too. He has really developed into a really great shooter – not just a good shooter, a great shooter.”
“Just thinking of how hard he’s worked to get himself to where he’s at, I’m proud of him,” Kennedy said. “I was so happy, and his teammates were so happy for him too.”
Turner said he was still trying to comprehend his effort the day after.
“I woke up, and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I could not believe I just did that,” Turner said. “It’s very special to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.