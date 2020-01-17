BATON ROUGE – Ice-cold shooting and a litany of turnovers doomed the Denham Springs Yellowjackets in their 49-25 loss Friday night at St. Michael.
The Jackets (10-12) shot just 22.7% from the field (10-44) and missed all 10 of their three-point attempts as St. Michael (13-9) employed an aggressive half-court defense that stifled the Denham Springs attack.
Kyle Williams – the team’s lone senior - scored seven points off the bench to lead the Jackets.
“They trapped us at the top and whenever we made the pass, we couldn’t finish,” disappointed Jacket coach Kevin Caballero explained. “In the first half we only went to the free throw line twice because we were settling for threes because threes are easy to try. I told the team at halftime that we have to get the ball to the rim, and we started in the third quarter that way, but when it didn’t go our way, we put our head down.”
Denham Springs played some solid defense of its own in the first half, holding the Warriors to just 22.7% from the floor (5-22). The Jackets led for the first 6 minutes, 25 seconds of the game and were down just 8-6 after the first quarter.
Despite their offensive woes, the Jackets were still only down 18-11 at halftime and following Williams’ putback 30 seconds into the third quarter pulled the Jackets to within five points.
At that point, St. Michael turned up the defensive pressure and outscored DSHS 21-2 over the next 9 minutes to bury the young Yellow Jackets, who started four sophomores. Seven of the eight Warrior baskets during their run were layups scored in transition after DSHS turnovers.
“St. Michael has a good team. I am not taking anything away from them,” Caballero said. (St. Michael) Coach (Drew) Hart does a great job with them...and you saw the difference. Seniors versus sophomores. It isn’t an excuse because we aren’t sophomores anymore because we are 22 games into the year. But we looked it.”
DSHS now starts a stretch where they will play fellow District 4-5A members Walker, Central, and Live Oak in an eight-day span starting Tuesday at home, none of which are district games.
Caballero issued a challenge to his team regarding the upcoming schedule.
“I told the kids in the dressing room that you can do one of two things: you can either fight back or you are going to lay down,” he said. “Throughout the year we have fought back, and I expect that on Sunday when we get ready for Walker. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us, so don’t feel sorry for yourself. You have to get in here and work harder and salvage what we can with the remaining games we have.”
(0) comments
