It didn’t take much for Walker’s Warren Young Jr. to sum up his feelings on being selected the All-Parish basketball team’s MVP.
“I’m grateful,” Young Jr. said. “I’m grateful for the Walker coaches, thankful for the Walker community, and everybody that was supporting me, my parents, teammates. I’m just grateful.”
Young Jr. earned the honor in a season in which the Wildcats re-tooled a little bit after losing Jalen Cook to graduation and Brian Thomas, who opted not to play basketball his senior season and signed to play football at LSU.
That meant Young Jr., who saw significant playing time as a freshman, had to take on a different role with the Wildcats this season.
“(Walker) Coach (Anthony) Schiro told me at the beginning of the year that I was going to have to be more of a leader, be more vocal helping people out since Jalen and Brian were gone,” Young Jr. said. “I feel like I had to step up. I didn’t do quite as well, but I feel like I did it.”
He responded by averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game, drawing praise from his coach.
“The one thing about Warren is he understands the game really well,” said Schiro, who was selected the parish’s co-coach of the year along with Doyle’s Daniel Kennedy, said. “He understands who he is as a player. He knows what needs to be done. He knows when he needs to make a basket. He knows when he’s going to find a teammate that’s wide open. He’s just got a high basketball IQ, and he understands how to play. He understood that his role changed. He understood what his role was, and I thought he did a great job of stepping into that role. Not saying we didn’t miss a beat, but he figured it out pretty quickly for us to be successful this year.”
French Settlement's Edward Allison was selected the Offensive Playmaker of the Year by parish coaches, while Walker's Donald Butler was tabbed the Defensive MVP.
Schiro said he knew Young Jr. had what it took to be the Wildcats’ leader after Walker’s 72-70 loss to Doyle in his team’s third game of the season.
Young Jr. scored 35 points but missed a jumper with 1.1 seconds left, and Doyle’s Braden Keen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds left to seal the win.
“Even though it was a loss, you saw that game we were missing a couple of key players in that game that you knew could help him out, and he understood that, not that he wasn’t getting his other teammates involved, but he knew he needed to step up big, and he hit some big shots in that game to get us back into that game,” Schiro said. “He took care of the basketball. He distributed the basketball. That game was, I think, a big moment for him to understand that I am the leader on this team.”
Young Jr. said the Doyle game was an early point of growth for the team last season.
“That was a pretty big game,” Young Jr. said. “That was one of our first games, so we were just getting right, getting together, but that helped us in the long run ... We figured out that they were playing tough, so we had to match their energy and intensity. We just had to play harder.”
Young Jr. followed that effort by hitting the game winning shot in a 56-55 win over Bossier as part of Walker’s Christmas Classic. It was the Wildcats’ first game back after a 10-day quarantine because of COVID-19, but he said things didn’t really start coming together for the Wildcats until Gavin Harris, a transfer from St. Amant, joined the team.
“It went smoother than I thought it would,” Young Jr. said of the early part of the season. “The first part of the season, we didn’t have Gavin, so when he came back, we had to build more chemistry and work him in.”
“It took pressure off me, and it opened up more stuff for other players,” Young Jr. said. “He helped out a lot.”
Young Jr. said a turning point for the Wildcats came in an 85-82 overtime win over University High on the road in early February. Harris scored 37 points, while 19 points and 10 rebounds but missed time in the game because of cramping.
“We started playing more as a team, playing defense better, helping,” Young Jr. said. “That’s when I think we figured stuff out. Early in the year, our defense wasn’t as good. We weren’t helping, rotating, closing out. In that game, we were doing everything. I knew we had offensive scorers people that can score at any time. We had some shooters, so I knew we were good on the offensive end. It was just defense.”
Schiro said the fact that Young Jr. didn’t always have to be the team’s leading scorer shows another facet of his game.
“I do remember one night where he was just struggling shooting the ball,” Schiro said. “He didn’t score a lot of points that night, but then all of a sudden, he’s coming down the court and he starts finding Donald (Butler) underneath the basket. He’s hitting Gavin in stride in transition. He’s doing other things that are helping the team. He’s a guy that doesn’t force the issue a lot if he doesn’t think he has it. He’s going to distribute the ball. To be honest with you, there’s times where I think he was more of a distributor than a scorer, and I’m thinking, ‘Hey man, you might should have took that one’, but that’s part of his game. I think he’s always been like that.”
The Wildcats went 3-2 in District 4-5A play, losing to Scotlandville and Zachary, but Young Jr. said the team stayed focused on getting back to the state tournament for a fourth straight year, something the Wildcats ultimately accomplished.
“We started playing harder,” Young Jr. said. “We started playing more aggressive. We couldn’t let it slip.”
“There’s a whole lot of pressure,” Young Jr. said of getting back to the state tournament. “It’s like we’re a target.”
He said part of the drive to getting back to the state tournament came from learning from the examples set by Cook and Thomas.
“(At) practices and workouts, Jalen used to coach me, help me try to become a better person,” Young Jr. said. “It made me work harder. I didn’t want to lose or stop what they built, so I had to work harder to get back to the state tournament.”
The Wildcats made it back to the tournament as the No. 15 seed, the lowest among the four Class 5A teams to make it to Lake Charles, before losing to eventual state champion Zachary, 58-44 in the semifinals.
For Young Jr., the semifinal loss has served as motivation heading into next season.
“There’s a lot more work to be done,” Young Jr. said. “The final goal is to get a ring, (and to) win a championship.”
“I think we’re going to be good,” Young Jr. continued. “We’re going to get that ring in the next two years.”
The plus for Schiro is that Young Jr. is a sophomore and the core group of players from this season’s team are returning, making another trip to the state tournament a distinct possibility.
“He only has room to grow,” Schiro said. “He’s going to get better. I think as good as he is right now, he has a high ceiling as a player, and again, I think he understands that. He’s going to get better with age, and I think he’s got a couple of guys around him that are getting bigger and stronger, and those other sophomores that we played this year who I think are going to step into bigger roles next year alongside him. I just think he’s going to get better and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.