Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 52-45 win over Denham Springs High in the semifinals of the Sam Houston Bronco Classic on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets led 25-24 at halftime but pulled ahead 39-34 heading into the fourth quarter as Iowa's Curtis Deville scored 10 of his 16 points in the quarter.
Iowa closed with a 13-11 run to seal the win.
Elijah Gilmore led DSHS with 14 points, while Jordan Reams had 14 with eight in the second quarter. JaBarry Fortenberry added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.